Where This Braves Team Stacks Up Within Franchise History

This is a franchise with some deep history, and this 2026 Atlanta Braves team has a chance to stack up against some of their best

This is a pretty good Braves team, even compared to some of the best in their history | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Imagespicked up the sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

After some missed opportunities to breakout the brooms recently, they broke through. It can be done. In total, it's their third sweep of the season, and with that big win in the books, they're making a push for history. The Braves have improved to 45-21 on the season.

Not only is this the best record in MLB, it's tied with the 2003 and 1998 teams for the best 66-game start in modern franchise history. Both teams went on to win division titles and over 100 games. That 1998 team specifically finished with the most wins in franchise history with 106 . If the current winning percentage possessed by the 2026 team holds, they'd finish with 110 wins, beating that previous best by a decent margin.

Even with early run, none of this is being taken for granted. They know what it's like to be in the opposite situation. They know what it's like to see teams catch up with them despite having sizable leads. How the Stats Compare to Previous Teams The Braves are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead the National League as a team with 90 home runs.

The only team with more home runs are the New York Yankees. They're on pace for 220 home runs on the season. It's far off from the totals hit during most recent season, let alone the historic 2023 season that saw them belt 307 home runs.

However, based on total runs scored, they're on pace to be among one of best among Braves teams in the modern era . At this current rate, they'd finish with 844 runs. Only four teams have scored more: 2023 , 2003, , 2019 and 2006 . As a team, their pitching staff has a 3.19 ERA.

If they were to maintain this, it would be the sixth best of the divisional era . A major takaway is that this is a pretty good Braves team. One thing that stands out is that these teams all have one thing in common: None of them won a World Series. This team has a major task of bucking this trend.

Right now, they seem unbeatable. They just have to take this momentum and carry it through a five- and later seven-game series. Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers.

He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.





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