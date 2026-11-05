Where the Races Got Personal, These Democrats Came Out on Top

The victories that made up last night’s blue wave included several for candidates who braved especially ugly attacks on the campaign trail.

blue waveafter her state’s near-total abortion ban prevented her from terminating a wanted but nonviable pregnancy in 2023. In Michigan, meanwhile, Democrat Abdul El-Sayedto him as a “jihadist” who was “on the side of terrorists,” doubling down on the Islamophobic attacks that dogged El-Sayed throughout his campaign.

When El-Sayed delivered his victory speech on Tuesday night, he wasted no time rebuking that hateful rhetoric, telling supporters: “Up until right about now, you might have noticed, I always say ‘Inshallah,’ or ‘God willing,’ whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned. But today, tonight, we can turn that ‘Inshallah’ into an ‘Alhamdulillah. ’ For the right-wing ops, that just means ‘Praise be to God. ’” The queer community, too, had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

Chris Pappas of New Hampshire became the country’s, and at least three trans people were elected to public office: Allison Montgomery, who became the first openly transgender person ever to join the Alabama Legislature; Joanna Whaley, the first trans person elected to Michigan’s state legislature; and Washington State’s Jaelynn Scott, the nation’s first Black trans state lawmaker. , these victories sent a strong message.

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As Scott put it in an interview, “This is not just about identity politics here in Washington. It’s actually about, in the face of these anti-trans initiatives that they’re pushing in our state and coming after our communities, that we’re actually throwing the finger at them. ”, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion