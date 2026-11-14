Where the Pistons Stand Among the NBA’s Eastern Conference Contenders

The Detroit Pistons are among the leaders in the Eastern Conference, but you can tell they still aren't being taken seriously. Behind the Boston Celtics and Phi

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Behind the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons have started the season well at 8-3 and are coming off a 60-win season in which they ruled the East last year. But according to NBA Futures, the Pistons are still lagging behind the two aforementioned sides, alongside the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, in terms of title favorites.

Also read Pistons Face Wizards Amid Injury Crisis as Washington's Defensive Woes Continue

Detroit ranks third in the league for defensive rating at 107.9 and second in the Eastern Conference for point differential at +7.7, behind only Boston . Despite starting centre Jalen Duren’s absence due to a hamstring strain, Paul Reed and John Collins have provided impressive defensive stability. Improved perimeter spacing that could lead to that elusive title The Pistons’ inconsistent three-point shooting proved costly in their seven-game second-round playoff defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

However, offseason additions have helped Detroit improve its perimeter efficiency, shooting above 37% from beyond the arc early this season. The anticipated return of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe should provide another boost, adding further firepower and spacing to the offense. Right now, they have the hallmarks of a team that could contend, and they deserve a spot, but to get people truly listening, they would benefit from using the Trade Deadline to their advantage.

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The team seeks a reliable secondary offensive creator next to Cunningham and high-volume perimeter shooting to prevent defenses from collapsing on him during the postseason. The Pistons face a difficult decision as they look to strengthen their championship ambitions while protecting the young talent that forms the foundation of their future. Any major trade could improve their immediate title chances, but sacrificing promising players like Ron Holland II or Thompson carries significant long-term risks.

The organisation must carefully balance immediate success with sustainable growth. A freelance journalist who has covered basketball long enough to remember LeBron James’ NBA debut for the Cavs like it was yesterday. Specializing in international basketball, John currently writes for FIBA. Outside of basketball, John is a sneaker enthusiast with over 100 pairs of Nikes/Jordans, and is adjusting to life as a new cat owner.