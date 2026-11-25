The Jets have six games remaining, but with a 3-8 record, this season has felt like it’s been over for some time. It’s time to dream about 2027 around the Jets universe. Most of those thoughts have…

all season as he brings Sports + subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off. Most of those thoughts have centered around who the quarterback will be, and, indeed, the Jets are expected to use one of their three first-round picks to draft one or possibly package two of those picks to move up for a quarterback.

, which has become exhausting) and look at the other areas of need for the Jets going into this offseason. For me, after quarterback, the priority this offseason should be all about bolstering the defense. General manager Darren Mougey has done well to assemble young talent on offense to get excited about. On defense? and a bunch of question marks.

Also read The Most Important Quotes from Jets After Chargers Win (and Why They Matter)

You can argue the Jets need to make additions at every position on defense, but that doesn’t mean ignoring offensive upgrades altogether. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rams defensive end Kobie Turner rushes Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a game on Oct. 4, 2026. Minnesota center Greg Johnson has played in all but two games over the course of his four seasons in college.

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Georgia linebacker Chris Cole has 71 tackles in 11 games, 13.5 of them for a loss. Geno Smith registered a perfect QB rating the last time the Jets won in Miami, on Dec. 28, 2014.