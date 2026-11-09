Where the Chargers Stand 48 Hours Before the NFL Trade Deadline

What are the Chargers looking like, and where do they stand just two days before the trade deadline?

are officially at a crossroads. What was supposed to be a season of competing and building momentum has turned into something entirely different. Sunday’s game was another reminder of how much work remains for this team.

Eight games into the season, the Bolts stillfor the organization moving forward. They don’t necessarily need to abandon everything they have been building, but continuing to approach the season as if a turnaround is right around the corneris whether they will seriously consider moving veteran players. I know they are firm on not dealing any of their guys whatsoever. Players who might have been considered untouchable earlier in the season could suddenly become part of a much larger discussion.

Also read Chargers’ Most Likely Trade Deadline Move is More Self-Inflicted Wounds

With every loss more becomes possible. Khalil Mack is an interesting name in that conversation. His experience and production make him valuable, especially to teams that believe they have a legitimate opportunity to compete this season. There is also the question of what the Bolts could realistically receive in return.

A trade only makes sense if the compensation matches the value of what the organization is giving up. Accumulating draft picks is important, but those selections eventually have to translate into players who can help change the direction of the franchise. The same approach should apply to any other veteran who could generate interest around the league. Hortiz needs to evaluate the roster honestly rather than make decisions based solely on the disappointment of the current record.

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Joe Hortiz | Josh Rupprecht | Chad Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perhaps the most important part of this situation is what happens once Tuesday passes. The Chargers still have the remainder of the season to evaluate their roster, develop younger players and determine which areas require the most attention heading into the offseason. There is no reason to make unnecessary moves simply because the season has gone poorly.

However, there is also little reason to ignore opportunities that could improve the team beyond this year. The Chargers have reached a point where the remainder of the season should be about finding answers. Tuesday’s deadline gives the organization its first major opportunity to act on that reality. Honestly, there's no salvaging the season.

The question is whether the decisions made over the next 48 hours can help prevent another season like this one. Per ESPN, they do not want to send the message that they are quitting on the season. Brennan is sports writer focused on delivering sharp analysis, real-time reactions, and engaging storytelling focused on NFL analysis. He is passionate about football and breaking down what matters to bring fans closer to the action. Brennan comes from a family of Chargers fans.