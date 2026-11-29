Where Texas Ranks in AP Top 25 Before SEC Championship Game
The Texas Longhorns are back in the SEC Championship Game.
on Friday night. They didn't allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week. It also marked the fifth time Texas allowed single-digit points. Let's take a look at where Texas and Georgia stand before their first meeting of the season.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Longhorns stayed at No. 5, despite being No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs remained the top team in the country. Texas was the country's highest-ranked team before losing to Oklahoma in October.
Georgia has been number one for the last four weeks. The Bulldogs are coming off a 63-0 rout of Georgia Tech. Since falling to Auburn, Georgia has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 214-42. It has completely dominated opponents this season.
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