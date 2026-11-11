Where temperatures will plummet this week as first cold health alert of winter issued

Temperatures are predicted to fall below average by Thursday and Friday

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Temperatures are predicted to fall below average by Thursday and Friday, with some parts of the country expected to see frost and cold winds.

Health leaders have encouraged people to check on their loved ones and neighbours, saying that low temperatures can lead to a spike in the use of health and care services. Experts added that colder weather can also result in increased risk for over-65s and people with certain health conditions, such as heart and lung problems.

Also read Strong cold front brings the first taste of winter this weekend

It comes after much of the country experienced foggy conditions in the first part of the week Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “This is the first cold health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season.

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“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable. “We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall. “Keeping homes heated where possible and dressing warmly can help people stay safe and well during colder weather.

”It added that colder air will spread further south across the UK through Thursday and Friday. Forecasters said temperatures are predicted to fall below average widely by Thursday and particularly Friday, with frost expected. The far north east will also feel particularly cold in stronger winds, they said. Over the weekend, the Met Office has forecast that cold conditions are likely to become less widespread, with temperatures moving closer to average.