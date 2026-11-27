Dozens of severe weather warnings are still in place after storms and flooding battered the U.S. over Thanksgiving.

Severe storms disrupted Thanksgiving for nearly 1 million Americans on Thursday, with relentless wind, snow and flooding affecting celebrations in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

Thursday saw 460 flights canceled and a further 2,508 delayed, while about 1 million homes in states such as Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina and New Jersey faced power cuts and flood warnings. In New York, the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history, while storms in the South were so cold that parts of Nashville saw snow for the first time since 1950.

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On the West Coast, California grappled with "king tides" caused by the super El Niño, which resulted in exceptionally high tides and flood risks. Still, dozens of flood and storm warnings remain in place across the country throughout Friday and beyond, according to the National Weather Service. What Officials Have Said About Flooding Multiple flood alerts are in effect because of excessive rainfall, river rises and an upstream dam release.