'Where's my refund?' after Sound Transit shelves Ballard line

Now, after the Sound Transit Board voted to dramatically revise its long-range expansion plans, Patrick said that promise has been broken.

Ballard restaurant owner Tommy Patrick saw a TV camera outside his business and rushed over to share his thoughts, his frustration still evident after a Sound Transit vote.

The owner of The Ballard Cut said he voted for Sound Transit 3 in 2016, paid the higher car-tab fees that came with it and believed light rail would one day arrive in his neighborhood. Now, after the Sound Transit Board voted to dramatically revise its long-range expansion plans, Patrick said that promise has been broken.

Under the revised financial plan approved by the board, Sound Transit will continue moving forward with light rail extensions to West Seattle and projects that complete the agency's regional "spine" between Everett and Tacoma. But construction of the Ballard extension has effectively been shelved for now as the agency confronts a nearly $35 billion funding gap that leaders blame on inflation, higher construction costs and lower-than-expected revenue. For Patrick, the decision raises a simple question.

Patrick said he has spent years paying those taxes with the expectation that light rail would eventually arrive near Market Street, helping move customers and workers into one of Seattle's busiest neighborhoods and to his restaurant. Sound Transit board to vote on major expansion plan changes amid $34.5B shortfall The setback carries extra weight in Ballard because it is not the first time residents have been promised a major transit investment that never materialized.

In the early 2000s, the Seattle Monorail Project proposed a system connecting Ballard and West Seattle. The project collapsed amid financial problems before construction could move forward. Now, two decades later, many residents are drawing parallels. Seattle City Councilmember and Sound Transit Board member Dan Strauss, one of only two board members to vote against the revised plan, said frustration throughout the neighborhood is palpable.

Strauss argued that the revised proposal still depends on uncertain revenue sources, including additional rental-car taxes and assumptions about future federal grant funding.

"Right now, with the current federal administration, I can't rely on those assumptions," Strauss said. He also questioned whether Sound Transit is doing enough to maximize existing revenue opportunities, including fare enforcement and commercial activity at stations. When asked why more retail opportunities are not being developed at stations, Strauss replied, "That's the same question that I've asked them many different times.

" While the Ballard extension was removed from the agency's near-term construction plans, Strauss pointed to one small victory. The board agreed to continue funding design and planning work for the Ballard line, preserving the possibility that it could eventually move forward if additional funding is found. Still, there is no guarantee the project will ever be built.

Sound Transit has acknowledged it will likely need additional money from federal grants, the state Legislature, local taxes or voters themselves to fully deliver all of the projects originally promised under ST3.

"Does that mean I get a refund on all my car tabs, hundreds of dollars back, because, 'Whoops, we ran out of money. Sorry about that?

'""If I go to somebody's table, take their money and promise a steak is on the way, then show up hours later and say, 'There's no steak and I'm keeping your money,' I'm a , right? " "You can't just keep promising a carrot on a stick and not give me the carrot," he said. "After a period of time, I'm going to stop chasing it.

"Sound Transit said construction on the West Seattle extension is expected to begin by 2028, with other approved extensions scheduled to move forward in the following years. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisRare severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pacific Northwest Thursday night, bringing hundreds of lightning strikes, wind gusts over 60 mph and large and poteA motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving a car in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department . Fleeing DUI suspect kills pedestrian during destructive rampage in Lacey A driver suspected of being impaired killed a pedestrian, hit several cars, and crashed into a building in Lacey Wednesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.





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