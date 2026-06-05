Where Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Sit Before 2026 CFB Season Is Overwhelmingly Identical

The Ohio State Buckeyes' loyal fanbase was brutally honest in a recent national media survey.

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day coaches during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images Eighty-five days remain until the college football season gets underway.

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, redemption remains a top priority after falling short ofBuckeyes fans from around the country weighed in on various topics surrounding the football program, including everything from Ryan Day's performance in Columbus thus far to whether wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's chances ofIn a nutshell, Buckeye fans seem confident that Smith's chances to be identified as college football's best player this fall are much less top-heavy than a year ago. Although past history does identify the quarterback as being the most suitable position to win the award.

Just under 24 percent of responders agree that Smith will do enough to win the award. On the contrary, quarterback Julian Sayin was given a 10.9 percent chance, while the other 65.7 percent predict that neither Sayin nor Smith will win the award.

With the speculation surronding an expanded College Football Playoff, there is one aspect of Buckeye football the fanbase wholeheartedly agrees with: the annual November rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines is the biggest game of the year, bar none.should the Big Ten do away with the conference title game is a greater benefit than most realize, according to respondents. Records don’t matter, you enter the game 0-0 every year.

It will always have a different level of pressure," one respondent noted.over the last few years have been so huge that making it an even greater must-win may enhance the excitement value.

“Last year was a relief, but you always feel anxious before The Game. I grew up in the ’90s, so I know to never take it for granted,," another survey voter wrote. In summary, the consensus for a successful Ohio State season is nearly identical: going 2-for-2. In other words, a return to the Big Ten title game would be step one while qualifying for its second national title game in three seasons.

Winning another title would be an added bonus, according to 25.3 percent of voters. For those who are only worried about the regular-season finale, only 7.3 percent want to see only a head-to-head win forgoing the other scenarios. Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio State Legend Claims Chaz Coleman Would’ve Been Welcomed in ColumbusThe Ohio State Buckeyes were caught in a bit of hot water surrounding a major recruit, Chaz Coleman, who reportedly attempted to jump ship from the Tennessee Vo

Read more »

Indiana Snags Prized Defensive Lineman Reinaldo Perez From Ohio State's BackyardIndiana football went into Ohio State's backyard and picked up a commitment from a big-time defensive lineman on Wednesday.

Read more »

Ohio State Coach Jake Diebler Speaks on Buckeyes Fan SupportOhio State men's basketball coach Jake Diebler has had a chance to unwind this offseason, allowing him to attend non-basketball-related activities. This include

Read more »

Ohio State’s Kevin Griffin Named Next Oregon State Athletic DirectorOhio State athletic administrator Kevin Griffin, a former Buckeye wide receiver and the nephew of Archie Griffin, has been named the next athletic director at Oregon State.

Read more »