Where Nithya Raman won votes over Karen Bass: Interactive map breaks down the L.A. mayoral vote

An ABC7 analysis of precinct-level election results shows a sharp geographic divide in the Los Angeles mayoral race between Mayor-elect Nithya Raman and current Mayor Karen Bass.

An ABC7 analysis of precinct-level election results shows a sharp geographic divide in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with Mayor-elect Nithya Raman's strongest support concentrated in East Los Angeles and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

The interactive map, built using precinct data from 67% of the expected vote, illustrates an east-versus-west Los Angeles voting pattern. Precincts shaded yellow indicate stronger support for Raman, while purple precincts indicate stronger support for Karen Bass. According to the map, Raman secured the mayoralty largely because of her strong performance in East Los Angeles, along with a solid showing in the heart of the Valley.

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One notable finding was Raman's performance within her own City Council district, Council District 4, which stretches from Griffith Park through Los Feliz and west to Encino. Nearly 6,500 Southeast Los Angeles homes cleaned, marking major milestone in Exide lead cleanup effort While Raman performed strongly in Los Feliz, Bass carried some Valley precincts decisively. In one Studio City precinct, Bass received nearly 70% of the vote. In an Encino precinct, Bass also garnered nearly 70% support.

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The Palisades, where Bass has faced criticism related to her absence from the country during the 2025 Los Angeles fires, also delivered a strong result for the outgoing mayor. Despite nearly two years of tension with Karen Bass in the neighborhood, Bass received more than 70% of the vote there. In Boyle Heights, a community that has also expressed frustration with City Hall over the Lineage fire, Raman posted strong results. In one precinct, she won more than two-thirds of the vote.