Where NFL-best 49ers sit in the Week 11 power rankings after thrilling road win over rival Cowboys

Here is where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Week 11 power rankings after their road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Week 11 power rankings after their road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The “49ers Postgame Live” crew discusses their takeaways from San Francisco’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

All but a couple of games were at least somewhat competitive, with a few thrillers sprinkled in throughout the Sunday slate.will end up being the guy, but he's kept Tennessee in some close games in recent weeks. And against some pretty good teams.... meh. One disasterous mistake, but otherwise he probably looked the best out of the rookies making their first starts today. Which isn't saying much.is in prison.

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His team is complete ass, they didn't trade him, and now his backup is getting more and more work each week. Cincinnati, Kansas City, Minnesota and Detroit in four consecutive weeks is a brutal draw, and ultimately will end Atlanta's season. Good night.resurgence this season came at the cost of the defense.

I know Houston digs itself in a hole every season, only to surge into the playoffs, but not this year.almost gave the game away with a couple late picks, but delivered in the end to stay alive in the division race. . One moment you're on top of the world, and the next, you're running for your life over and over and over. The debut wasn't terrible, but definitely was not good.

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If one of the teams in this godforsaken divison have to earn a home playoff game, I guess I would prefer it to be Carolina. But yuck.

First place with a 4-5 record.is out for an extended period of time, New England probably can kiss its season goodbye in a brutal AFC. An already mid team could get much worse.being New York’s best offensive weapon on my bingo card this season. A good pass-catching tight end does wonders for an offense. It just wasn’t enough on Thursday.

Pittsburgh, at its best, is a very well-balanced team capable of beating anyone. At its worst, like on Sunday night, it's old, slow and feckless. Another team that has wild card written all over it.is the best offensive player in the NFL. Full stop.

He is everything to this Lions team, and perhaps the league’s MVP if the award wasn’t rigged for quarterbacks. is your MVP. And he actually has a ... decent defense? If so, the AFC has a terrifying Big Four, and there's an argument to be made that Cincy is the best. A pretty easy win for the AFC's best.

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They have another automatic win next week before a date with Kansas City in Week 12. That will be fun.and the league's best in a classic shootout between storied rivals. Reinforcements still are on the way, too. The NFC likely will run through Santa Clara. Will the Lombardi finally return to the Bay?