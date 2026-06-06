Where Is XRP Headed? Ripple CTO Emeritus Details Evolving Use Cases

Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz outlines XRP's future beyond payments.

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We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.was recently featured in"XRP in one minute," a short video session where Ripple leaders and XRP ecosystem participants cover all burning blockchain and crypto questions in 60 seconds or less.covered how the XRP Ledger expanded on Bitcoin's original vision and why enterprises are utilizing XRPL for tokenized real-world assets. More importantly, Schwartz highlighted what's coming next: tokenized securities, money market funds, stocks, repos, and loans.

He also touched on how enterprise adoption creates a pathway to mass retail adoption and why DeFi on XRPL could finally replace TradFi. Schwartz explained that Bitcoin got things started by providing a public blockchain that allowed people to hold and transfer Bitcoin. The XRP Ledger followed soon after, providing both a native digital asset similar to Bitcoin as well as issued assets that could represent things like stablecoins or tokenized assets of any kind.

Today, enterprises are using the XRP Ledger to provide tokenized real-world assets, Schwartz added. And in the near future, they will be offering everything from tokenized securities to money market funds, even things like tokenized stocks. Schwartz believes that in the near future, features like tokenized repos and tokenized loans will emerge on the scene.

This will follow as enterprises provide the features that will attract mass retail adoption where DeFi can truly deliver on its promise of replacing TradFi, providing the financial services that everyone needs.marked its 14th anniversary this week. On June 2, 14 years ago, Arthur Britto committed the code that created the 100 billion XRP . USD stablecoin, a key part of RLUSD's multichain expansion powered by Wormhole's NTT standard, enabling RLUSD to move natively across chains.

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