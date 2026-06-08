Where In-N-Out Burger is building a drive-thru in Woodland Hills

In-N-Out has confirmed three other projects in the works throughout Southern California.

In-N-Out fans are looking forward to the opening of a new drive-thru in Woodland Hills. The building appears nearly finished after more than eight months of construction, according to a recent post on In-N-Out Burger Enthusiasts, a Facebook group.

It is at 22822 Ventura Blvd. , near Fallbrook Avenue and the 101 Freeway. The site, 22822 Ventura Blvd. , was formerly occupied by a 6,539-square-foot Bank of America building that was demolished.

The project has been in the pipeline for a long time. Since Woodland Hills is not a city, an application was filed in Los Angeles City Planning in 2022, preceded by traffic and noise studies. After revisions and public hearings, it came up for approval in 2024. It called for a 3,426 square foot In-N-Out Burger with 38 indoor seats, 26 outdoor seats, 31 parking spaces, and a drive-thru with capacity for 24 cars.

The project is close to multi-family housing on Del Valle Street, between Ventura Boulevard and the freeway. In-N-Out Burger already has a drive-thru in Woodland Hills, about 3½ miles east at 22822 Ventura Blvd. The Irvine-based chain has not posted the new restaurant on its website, but chief operating officer Denny Warnick confirmed construction is proceeding in an email. As of Tuesday, June 9, In-N-Out will have 437 restaurants in 10 states.

No. 437 will open Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a news release. It will be on the third floor of BLVD Las Vegas, a shopping center that opened in 2024 near the MGM Grand.





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