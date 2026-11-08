Where Hollywood Meets the Art World: A Night at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, and Anya Taylor-Joy showed up to support honoree Denis Villeneuve, but the night’s other honoree, artist Vija Celmins, stole the star-studded show.

a party, and unique among the many galas that hit the town this time of year. Along with raising money for the museum’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s programming , it brings out an eclectic mix of A-list talent, up-and-coming filmmakers, and giants of the art world.set the mood for the evening as the first arrival on the red carpet, where talent posed in front ofstar wore a vintage 1997 Pierre Cardin Haute Couture bridal gown with a sheer silver overlay that looked both of the past and of the future.

, skipped the carpet all together, instead slipping into the crowded tent for dinner in a seat next to Villeneuve and his wife, producer Tanya Lapointe. Chalamet arrived separately from girlfriendwalk the carpet in a low-back Ashi Studio gown. When Jenner arrived at her table, she was seated opposite Chalamet, reaching across to grab his hand. , who flew 15 hours from Australia to give Villeneuve his award.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk files for NFL reinstatement, meets 49ers at team offices

“The truth is I've never really met Denis. I've met him on some red carpets and sort of waved at him,” she said during her remarks.

“Yet somehow I feel like I know the deepest parts of him because that is what extraordinary filmmakers do. They let you in. They reveal themselves to us through their work. They invite you into their imaginations, into their dreams, into their questions and into their fears.

”.

“I've always felt that cinema is seen as a pop art—the film carries the burden of being popular in the present,” said Villeneuve in his acceptance speech. “But at the end of the day, the real challenge is to make something that can enter the test of time.

Advertisement

” Speaking of tests Villeneuve got a bit playful with the end of his speech, announcing to the room that he would right here, right now, announce which actor would playand over the past week, reports have been flying about who might be cast. Would Villeneuve put us all out of our misery and spill the beans?

“The actor who will play the next James Bond is—and I will stop right now because Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack,” he said with a smile.directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi . The latter told me they didn’t plan to party as hard as they did atwove her way through the crowd, pausing perfectly to look over her shoulder for a trailing photographer.

And several stars made a date night out of the event:, who introduced Rosé onstage with her classic catchphrase “that’s hot,” wore a glittering Jenny Packham gown as she cascaded through the room with her husband Carter Reum. , announced that she’d be stepping down from her post after this year.

Dubbed the "Culture Queen of Los Angeles," she is credited with bringing together Hollywood and the art world for the event, helping grow it into the must-attend party of the season. DiCaprio couldn’t make it this year because he has a cold, but his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, was there to represent him. But with all these big Hollywood types in the room, it was Celmins who stole the show—though she didn’t mean to.

In a video that ran before her acceptance speech, the artist welcomed the video crew into her home, revealing her quick-witted humor, her ornery cat , and her love of Bob Dylan. Celmins is best known for her boundless work inspired by nature, including ocean waves, desert floors, starry night skies. She charmed the crowd with her boundless personality as well. LACMA had plenty to celebrate this year, too.

After a 20-year-long planning and development process, the David Geffen Galleries were completed this past year. As partygoers entered the tent for dinner, the silhouette of the formidable new building stood out in the background.

“Same tent. Different buildings around it,” joked LACMA CEO Michael Govan during his opening remarks. After his speech, Villeneuve and all the guests made their way out to LACMA’s main courtyard, where Rosé would perform under the stars. I joked with him that I thought he would make some news with that tease of a Bond casting, and then wondered if he likes being the center of attention at a gala like this.

He said he values the connections he makes with other filmmakers and artists at these events.

Advertisement

“I like talking one-on-one,” he said.actor Anthony Ramos swayed to her ballad, “Number One Girl. ” Popcorn and cotton candy were passed out to the audience, who, naturally, sang along when Rosé ended her set with her biggest hit, “APT. ”by the hand through the crowd.

Though the pair didn’t pose for photos on the carpet together, the couple spent the evening in close contact as they chatted with friends like Villeneuve's speech best captured the evening’s one-of-a-kind mashup of art and film when he spoke passionately about the importance of human effort in the era of AI.

“I can create something with a prompt or I can go into the desert with actors, with a crew and go on a real adventure where I learn about life and become better at my craft,” he said. “More important than the result is the process. The process is how the human experience acquires its meaning. In this moment in time, it is more important than ever that human beings keep making art together.

”podcast. She covers film, TV, and the culture and business of Hollywood. She's written cover stories on Margot Robbie and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and attended festivals around the world, including Telluride, Cannes, ... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found a new place to stay in the Cotswolds, but they haven’t bought a home yet.

They are expected at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 10. Susie Wiles follows in the footsteps of Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Katie Zacharia. Whatever could these ex-Trump staffers all have in common? Harriet Phillips Says Raising Her Daughter Solo Was “Painful.

” But Now She Can Ask Kate Middleton for Advice In a new interview, Harriet talks about her life with Peter Phillips, joining the royal family, and her relationships with the Princess of Wales and her new mother-in-law, Princess Anne. In restaurants and barrooms across the capital, the ruling party’s apparatchiks watched and agonized as Democrats mounted a historic midterm rout. The comedian was just found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

But British law prevented his trial from becoming a media circus.examines how bank accounts linked the president’s son-in-law—and former senior adviser—to Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. -themed ad over Halloween weekend, along with a hilarious meat-grilling “protein” bit, helped create conditions for potential political upset in a heavily red state, where the Republican AG tried to stop a Colom ad (the same AG who helped support efforts to overturn the 2020 election and who petitioned the Supreme Court inLAX Has a Secret Luxury Airport Terminal That Celebrities Love As navigating commercial airports grows increasingly horrendous and upper-class Americans grow increasingly wealthy, one new startup is betting on members-only terminals that allow travelers to escape “friction.

”Showrunner Dolly Alderton on the surprising ease of adapting Austen and the stealth hero of her series: “I really felt I’d like justice for Mrs. Bennet. ” The Botched and the Beautiful: Experts Weigh In on the Trumpworld Aesthetic Known as “Mar-a-Lago Face” “Mar-a-Lago face” face might seem like the result of a series of unfortunate surgical mistakes. What if it’s intentional?