Where Has Sports Journalism Gone?

Phil Mushnick argues that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance was another example of the NFL pandering to the masses. He laments the decline of sports journalism, questioning where the inquisitive reporters, insightful essayists, and truth-seeking columnists have gone. Mushnick points to the NBA as another example of a sport losing its way, citing the obsession with three-point shots and the creation of meaningless in-season tournaments.

Whatever happened to sports journalism? Enquiring reporters? Look-deeper essayists and columnists? Why have sports fans, once dependent on the truth and do-right pot-stirring, been so utterly abandoned? Diss respect: Kendrick Lamar turns up the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show with ‘Not Like Us,’ SZA and more — review Where are those assigned to study and report back on basketball as the NBA has become a redundant drill in long-range aerial bombing and desperation-driven, easily ignored then forgotten in-season “tournaments” designed to create despotic and theocratic Arab oil funding rather than legitimate basketball interest? This week’s Sixers-Bucks, another NBA game played as the teams’ star players convalesce, included exactly 100 3-point attempts — one hundred! — as the NBA and media allow the sport to lose all sensible direction. What once was an attraction that logically tried to work the ball outside to inside has become an expensive and anticipated exercise in the reverse





