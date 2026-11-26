Watching Aaron Rodgers bury his own coach on Pat McAfee’s show got us thinking about the wildest interviews in sports, from Richard Sherman to Mike Tyson to Jim Everett.

Rams birthday boy Blake Corum runs all over Green Bay Packers' defense in 26-13 Thanksgiving Eve winPackers' Christian Watson takes massive hit from Rams' Kamren Kinchens, leads to defender's ejectionSuper Bowl champion, Steelers teammate of Aaron Rodgers shows support for quarterback after dramatic fallout Aaron Rodgers' ex-Packers teammate makes bold prediction about QB’s NFL future after shocking Steelers exitTony Romo lands new job at sports gaming company Betr months after his CBS departure over OWI arrestMajor League Baseball owners sue MLB Players Association ahead of rapidly approaching lockoutFamed NFL agent reveals potential consequences for Steelers, Mike McCarthy after public Aaron Rodgers ruptureUConn head coach Geno Auriemma goes scorched earth on his team after loss to South Carolina Rams star Puka Nacua's MCL completely tore off the bone as details emerge from season-ending injury: reportArmy detonation of lead azide in Iowa was a ‘tremendous success’: FEMA administratorDemocrats are all about ‘chaos’: Sen Marsha BlackburnWild weather scrambles Thanksgiving travelCapitalism can create generational wealth the DSA could never achieve, Francis Suarez saysVideoNick Wright, Danny Parkins, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ shocking release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Plus, Danny Parkins served up his picks for the NFL’s Week 12 matchups. Aaron Rodgers went on"The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and said he found out from his tight end, Pat Freiermuth, thatIt wasn't even close to the most interesting thing Rodgers said in the interview. Probably not even in the top five. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. , alleged that McCarthy led a"1-2-3 PACKERS!