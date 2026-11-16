Where did Utah and BYU land in the latest AP Top 25?

Utah stayed at No. 2 and BYU remained at No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25. Arizona also climbed three spots after nearly upsetting the Utes.

A chaotic travel weekend in college football didn’t lead to much chaos on the field. Well, at least not for the top teams. The top 12 teams in the AP poll all won over the weekend, resulting in minimal movement in the top half of the rankings.

Utah remained at No. 2 following its back-and-forth 40-39 win over Arizona. The Utes, though, did lose a couple of believers. Last week, Utah had 12 first-place votes. This week, it had just 10.

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BYU stayed at No. 12 after its 28-7 win over previously rolling Baylor. There was some question about whether the Cougars would get a small bump after being ranked No. 10 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The new CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night. While the top remained mostly the same, the bottom half got upended, with nine teams losing over the weekend.

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Those losses made Utah’s win over Arizona look that much better. The Wildcats jumped three spots to No. 19.

AP Top 25 Georgia Utah Notre Dame UCLA Miami Indiana Alabama Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech BYU Iowa Oregon Boise State Ohio State Kentucky USC Arizona Houston Louisville Liberty Flordia Memphis Ole Miss Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 95, LSU 91, Duke 62, UTSA 36, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 31, Louisiana Tech 14, North Dakota State 9, Wyoming 5, Air Force 5, Toledo 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Missouri 3