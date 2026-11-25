Where is the Crimson Tide in the committee's fourth rankings?

Nov 21, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams celebrates a touchdown against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first half of a game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season have been released. Every week from now until the unveiling of the 12-team field in December, the committee's top 25 teams will be announced on ESPN. The rankings are the best look we will get into the committee's evaluation of the playoff contenders.

Also read Jeremiah Smith Leads Heisman Race as Ohio State CFP Hopes Die

They are always a major source of controversy, and this season, Alabama has been at the center of it. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 3 after beating LSU. It has stayed there for two weeks, despite a weakened resume, as Alabama's "quality wins" have suffered repeated losses.

Kentucky and South Carolina dropped out of the top-25, and any hope of LSU getting back into the rankings died with the Tigers' loss to Tennessee, meaning that the Crimson Tide officially has no top-25 wins. As a result, Alabama dropped to No. 6 in this edition of the rankings, its lowest position of the season. The Crimson Tide had been the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation for every iteration, but now drops below Texas and Tennessee.

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Alabama's two losses, Georgia and Tennessee, are now both top-five, as the Vols rose up to the No. 5 spot in the rankings. The ranking puts even more pressure on this week's Iron Bowl. At No. 6, there is real doubt over Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff if the Crimson Tide suffers a third loss.

It also makes a first-round bye a long shot, as Alabama would likely need to either make and win the SEC Championship, or see multiple teams ranked higher suffer losses. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coachRandall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive linemanFriday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPNSaturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO MaxWednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl , TNT, truTV & HBO MaxFriday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl , TNT, truTV & HBO MaxTheodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.