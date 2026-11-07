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Where Are We on the Autocrat-O-Meter Now?

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Plus, the midterm success of the religious left.

A record seven Muslim candidates were elected on Tuesday, as well as a flock of Christian clergy. On this week’s On the Media, hear about the resurgence of the religious left, and how the mainstream press covered the trend.

Plus, a Russian journalist says that preserving American democracy requires not only constant vigilance, but constant reinvention. , about the political victories scored by the religious left during the midterm elections, and how the mainstream press has covered them. , author of the new Substack publication Public Reason, to talk about how America fended off serious threats to our elections, and where the country now stands in its attempt to avoid autocracy.

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, opinion columnist for The New York Times, about how their rules for surviving autocracy have held up over the past 10 years of Trumpism, and how these midterm elections were a clear call to both parties that voters want the system to change. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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Pete Buttigieg on the Democrats’ Sweep of Congress, and Where They Go from Here The former Transportation Secretary, who is a likely Presidential contender, talks about how a Democratic Congress will try to make an impact, even with an angry lame-duck President. Be alert for scams. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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