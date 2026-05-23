Where Are MAFS UK's Fan Favorites Now?

The text provides an overview of Married At First Sight UK and where some of its fan favorites are now. It touches on the cancellation of the show and the reveal of the documentary 'The Dark Side of Married at First Sight'.

It is one of the nation's favourite reality shows as strangers embark on the ultimate experiment to find their happily ever after on Married At First Sight UK.

However, the Channel 4 show's next series has now been 'axed' by bosses as they came under fire following revelations in the new BBC documentary The Dark Side of Married at First Sight. Over the years, the show has churned out some big name reality stars and succeeded in finding some their one true love. From JJ Slater and his tumultuous relationship with Katie Price, to Ella Morgan's work as a trans advocate and Polly Sellman's move to Australia.

We take a look at where the MAFS UK fan favourites are now





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