Where Alabama, Texas and Other Two-Loss Teams Stand Ahead of This Weekend

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season delivered an interesting message: Two losses aren't necessarily enough to keep a team out of the

of the 2026 season delivered an interesting message: Two losses aren't necessarily enough to keep a team out of the national championship conversation. Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all landed inside the top 10 of Tuesday's initial rankings despite already suffering two defeats.

But with several ranked matchups highlighting the Week 10 schedule, the margin for error is becoming increasingly thin. The next few days could help determine which two-loss contenders remain legitimate playoff threats and which programs find themselves fighting an uphill battle.received one of the biggest votes of confidence from the selection committee, checking in at No. 5 despite its 6-2 record.

Also read Texas A&M Makes Ferocious Statement In Home Opener Over Alabama State

The Crimson Tide's résumé includes a victory over No. 6 Kentucky, which helped strengthen its position despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee. The Longhorns also enter Week 10 at 6-2, with victories over multiple ranked opponents helping offset their two defeats. Both programs appear well-positioned in the current rankings, but neither can afford to become comfortable. A victory would provide either program with another quality result.

A loss, however, would leave that team with three defeats and considerable uncertainty heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOle Miss enters Saturday ranked No. 10, while Tennessee sits at No. 13 and LSU checks in at No. 14. Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia in one of the weekend's biggest games.

Advertisement

A victory over the Bulldogs would give the Rebels a major résumé boost and could move them closer to securing a playoff position. Tennessee welcomes No. 6 Kentucky to Neyland Stadium, presenting the Volunteers with another opportunity to defeat a highly ranked opponent. With Alabama and LSU already carrying two losses, Saturday's result guarantees that one of those teams will enter the final stretch of the season with three defeats.

Ohio State entered the initial rankings at No. 12 with a 6-2 record, keeping the Buckeyes within reach of the projected playoff field. Their positioning reinforces an important point about the selection committee's early evaluation: Overall record is only part of the equation. Strength of schedule, quality victories, head-to-head results, and performance against ranked opponents can all influence how teams are evaluated. That makes November particularly important for contenders looking to separate themselves from the rest of the field.

John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the biggest questions entering the final month of the regular season is whether a three-loss team can realistically earn an at-large playoff invitation. There isn't an automatic elimination threshold based solely on losses, but a third defeat would make the path considerably more difficult. The selection committee has already demonstrated that it values their résumés enough to place them ahead of several programs with fewer losses.

Week 10 features multiple games between ranked teams, guaranteeing movement throughout the playoff picture. It's how many of them will still be in a favorable position when Saturday's games are over.

Advertisement

Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.