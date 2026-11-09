Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Sam Houston, Arkansas State

Did the Crimson Tide move up in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following the first week of the 2026-27 season?

Alabama guards Anderson Diaz set on defense in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI Alabama entered the 2026-27 season as the No. 20 team in the AP Top 25 and was tied for No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide beat Sam Houston at home in the season opener on Nov. 3, and then followed it up with another win at Coleman Coliseum over Arkansas State. Following these victories, Alabama moved up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the Coaches Pollat home on Nov. 6.

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Things were looking a bit worrisome for Alabama in the first half, but a 14-0 run to close the opening period immediately shut down the idea of an upset, and momentum stayed in the Tide's direction throughout the second half.at home in its season opener on Nov. 3. Alabama forced Sam Houston to turn the ball over 23 times, the.

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Oats wasn't too pleased with his team's performance in the first half, but the Tide came out of the break on a 16-2 run and never looked back. It was a balanced scoring night for the Tide with seven players scoring 8 points or more. Returning sophomorePreseason: No. 20 in AP Poll, No. 28 in Coaches PollHunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.