Beach communities in Southern California are once again bracing for potentially record-high tides this Thanksgiving holiday week.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect across the region's coast as this round of king tides combined with higher surf may cause major coastal flooding, beach erosion, and damage to nearby buildings and roadways.

Some of the most vulnerable areas include Malibu, Long Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach — all of which have been hit hard by recent high surf. While the high tide moved in Monday morning, the king tides are likely to peak Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Also read Southern California beaches on high alert for potentially record-breaking king tides

According to forecasters, tides could reach around 8 to 8.5 feet in some areas.high surf advisoryThe NWS said king tides in Orange County are slated to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 7.9 to 8.3 feet and potentially exceeding tidal records set in late October. Breaking waves could reach 6 to 8 feet, with sets as high as 10 feet on west-facing beaches. Orange County as well as Bay Area communities are facing a flooding risk from potentially damaging tides.

Hetty Chang and Sergio Quintana report for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. High tides could peak Wednesday, with the morning high tides expected from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m.The highest risk of coastal impacts is expected Wednesday and Thursday, when morning high tides could combine with elevated surf. During that time, significant beach erosion is likely, and water may flood parking lots, walkways and roadways.

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Peak tides and their effects will continue on Thanksgiving morning, with high tides running from 9:20 to 9:30 a.m.Coastal cities have been preparing for the dangerous surf that is expected to arrive tomorrow. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. The NWS urged residents to protect flood-prone property with sandbags or barriers, allow extra travel time for possible road closures and avoid rock jetties, flooded roads and parking lots.

Pickup locations are below:Garden Grove: 12132 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843Irvine: 12400 Portola Springs Road, Irvine 92618Laguna Hills; 24001 Paseo de Valencia, Laguna Hills 92637Rancho Mission Viejo: 56 Sendero Way, Rancho Mission Viejo 92694Seal Beach: 3131 North Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740Silverado: 27172 Silverado Canyon Road, Silverado 92676Villa Park: 5020 Santiago Canyon Road, Orange 92869The weather service also warned that large breaking waves could injure people, wash them off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore. Rip currents could pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.