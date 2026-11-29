It's the Walt Disney World holiday romance Disney Parks fans can't stop talking about.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.and my jaw dropped — two of my favorite childhood actresses in one movie Now, the movie is finally here, it means it’s time to start figuring out how you’re going to watch it. Inevitably Lindsey and Philip’s frequently run into eachother on their vacation and they quickly move past the awkwardness and learn they are actually more similar than different after all thanks to some Disney magic made in Cinderella’s Fountain.stars Lacey Chabert, Christy Carlson Romano, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns and Asher Alexander.

It’s a stacked cast so you’ll want to tune in later this month during the premiere on the Hallmark Channel.will make its way onto Hallmark+ on November 29 so you can rewatch it whenever you’d like.is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.when it airs on Hallmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DIRECTV has the Hallmark Channel available as part of its entertainment, choice, ultimate, and premier packages. Prices start as low as $64.99 for the first month for the Entertainment package.available so it’s more than enough time to watch the parade if you sign up the day before. You can decide whether or not you want to cancel or keep it after the free trial is over.