When We Were Young festival organizers confirm a one-year hiatus for 2026, with 2027 presales opening November 20 at 10 a.m. PT, citing the need for care and preparation.

Organizers of the prominent rock music festival When We Were Young have officially confirmed that the event will not take place in 2026, marking a temporary hiatus for the beloved gathering.

This strategic pause follows an extensive series of shows in Las Vegas, with the next iteration of the festival scheduled to resume in 2027. The decision aims to ensure the continued quality and special nature of the brand for fans globally.

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2027 Ticket Sales Timeline

A presale for the 2027 When We Were Young event begins on Friday (Nov. 20) at 10 a.m. PT, accessible through a passcode you can access. A general on-sale will take place later that day at 11 a.m. PT if any tickets remain after the presale.

Fans looking to secure their spots for the 2027 event must navigate these specific time windows to ensure availability. The structured approach allows loyal followers an early opportunity to purchase tickets before they are released to the general public.

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Recent Lineup Highlights

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This image captures the vibrant energy that has become synonymous with the rock and pop-punk scenes recently.

The roster of punk, emo, pop rock and pop-punk groups will also include Circa Survive, The Used, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hot Mulligan, Sleeping with Sirens, All Time Low, Thursday, Underoath, New Found Glory, Twin Atlantic and Bayside, as well as pop singers Michelle Branch, Natasha Bedingfield and Ashlee Simpson.

Among the other acts taking the stage this year are: Story of the Year, Thrice, Drain, Neon Trees, We the Kings, The Academy Is…, Senses Fail, From First to Last, Plain White Ts, Hawthorne Heights and more. These artists represent the diverse range of genres that define the festival's identity.

Legacy and Future Plans

The 2025 edition of When We Were Young featured a reunion of Panic! At the Disco, along with Weezer, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, All Time Low, The Used, Knocked Loose, Yellowcard, Simple Plan and more. These high-profile reunions and performances have solidified the event's reputation.

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Organizers announced they were taking a break in 2026, while assuring fans that they were not going anywhere. This commitment to returning ensures that the hiatus is a temporary measure to maintain the festival's high standards.

began. The songs, the memories, the moments, none of it exists without you. After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, organizers have decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before.

Organizers did not provide any specific reason for skipping this year, but the emphasis on care suggests a focus on logistics and experience enhancement. The absence of a detailed explanation leaves fans to anticipate a potentially improved event upon the festival's return in 2027.