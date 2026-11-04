When Trying Harder Gets in the Way: Lessons from Insomnia and Parenting

A personal account of recovering from insomnia caused by Morvan syndrome and how the law of reversed effort, a psychological idea popularized by Alan Watts, reshaped the author's approach to sleep and parenting.

Sometimes the most effective move is to stop monitoring whether something is working. Often, creating the right conditions serves better than pushing harder for a particular result.

This insight came to me through a painful personal experience. Early in the pandemic, the virus triggered a rare autoimmune condition in me called Morvan syndrome. One of its hallmarks is profound, treatment-resistant insomnia, and the syndrome can be fatal in up to 20 percent of reported cases. Fortunately, although it is difficult to diagnose, once it is identified it is quite treatable.

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A Personal Struggle With Insomnia

Unfortunately, prolonged insomnia can develop a learned psychological component, even after the original biological problem improves. As a result, my sleepless nights continued even after IVIG immunotherapy resolved most of the other consequences of the condition. As behavioral scientists often do, I was determined to solve the problem through intellect and science. I bought an Oura Ring and began tracking my sleep.

I learned everything I could about sleep hygiene. I hired a sleep coach, a therapist, and a hypnotherapist. I bought a pair of unusual glasses and a wide range of supplements. I even started injecting myself with peptides promoted as sleep aids.

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Like so many people who suffer from insomnia, I simply wanted out of it. I jumped the shark when I bought a machine to freeze my prefrontal cortex, a device so loud that my wife could no longer sleep either. To be clear, I did not abandon my healthy sleep habits. I just stopped treating good sleep as something I needed to achieve.

The Law of Reversed Effort

Alan Watts has been a significant influence on my work. Although the law of reversed effort did not originate with him, he helped popularize similar ideas through his writing on Taoism and effortless action. Watts even described Lao-tzu as a master of the law of reversed effort. Despite its name, the law is not a scientific law in the sense found in empirical disciplines.

Rather, it is a psychological idea that certain outcomes are undermined when conscious effort increases. Sleep is the textbook example, but the pattern appears in many areas of life. The paradox of hedonism holds that the surest way to become unhappy is to chase happiness directly. Another example is the ironic monitoring process, extensively explored by psychologist Daniel Wegner.

In the pursuit of peace of mind, you inadvertently train yourself to scan constantly for threats, which makes peace of mind elusive. Wegner explained the monitoring process this way: when we deliberately try to create or suppress a mental state, two processes activate. One tries to produce the outcome we want, while the other monitors whether we are succeeding. Unfortunately, that monitoring process must keep looking for evidence of failure.

If your goal is to stop feeling anxious, part of your mind keeps checking for anxiety, and that checking sustains it. In my case, with a strong desire to fall asleep, my brain unintentionally learned to keep noticing whether I was still awake. There is even a sleep treatment built on this paradox. It asks people with insomnia to let go of the effort to force sleep and, in some versions, to gently try to stay awake instead.

Applying the Lesson to Parenting

Research suggests that trying hard to sleep can make the problem worse. With sleep trackers now ubiquitous, this dynamic has become common enough that researchers study it closely. Parenting taught me the same lesson. Both of my parents were professors who lived through the publish-or-perish era.

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Now that I understand the pressures of that time, I have forgiven them for being absent so often. Still, the residual pain of their absence led me to feel a strong duty to ensure my children had all the access to me they needed. I tried to be the best parent I could be at every step. But beneath those good intentions, a habit of rumination and a small sub-agent of evaluation began to emerge, framing our interactions as performances.

Every conversation with my kids also became an opportunity to collect data. When my sleep improved unexpectedly, I quickly realized I could apply the law of reversed effort to other areas of my life. I stopped worrying about being a good father. It is important to note that I did not stop caring.

I simply stopped keeping score. Over time I accumulated enough repetitions to trust that one-off disagreements and difficult afternoons were not a referendum on my parenting. Once I stopped keeping score, something remarkable happened: I became more available to what was actually happening in front of me. The law of reversed effort can be problematic if taken too far.

When Direct Effort Is Necessary

Those who know me well understand that my argument is never for passivity or a life of whimsy. Direct effort works well for countless things. If you want to become stronger, you need to lift weights. If you want to learn a musical instrument, you need to practice.

If you want deeper relationships, you need to put in the time and show up consistently. The skill lies in knowing which domains respond to effort and which ones are undermined by it.