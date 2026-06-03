When “Too Much” Becomes Your Story

Many adults with ADHD grow up receiving messages that they are 'too much'—too emotional, intense, or scattered. Learn how to re-write this narrative and improve self-compassion.

Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria can lead to self-blame and negativity.diagnosis in adulthood often brings relief. The puzzle pieces finally connect. Experiences that once felt confusing suddenly make sense.

Difficulties with focus,You begin to see how hard you’ve worked to function in environments that weren’t designed for your brain or your. You recognize how often you blamed yourself for things that were neurologically based instead of character flaws. In my work with adults who are newly diagnosed, this period of reckoning is very common and can feel disorienting. For many people, one painful realization emerges again and again: the belief that they are somehow “too much.

” Too emotional. Too talkative. Too scattered. These messages often begin early and become deeply woven into a person'sWhat many adults wrestle with after diagnosis is the difference between understanding ADHD cognitively and healing emotionally.

You might know intellectually that emotional reactivity,are common with ADHD. Many adults with ADHD also report intense reactions to perceived criticism or rejection as seen in. But knowing this doesn't automatically calm your nervous system when a text goes unanswered or when your boss’ feedback lands harshly.than their neurotypical peers, even when they are high achieving. This isn't because of a lack of ability.

It is often the result of years of judgment and misunderstanding. When someone has spent decades hearing they are “too much,” those messages don't disappear simply because they receive a diagnosis. They settle into the body as expectations and reflexes. The brain becomes quick to interpret ambiguity as rejection, feedback as judgment, and redirection as failure.

Many women and girls with ADHD learn early to compensate for their struggles. Studies suggest that females are more likely to internalize symptoms and develop sophisticated coping strategies to hide their difficulties. They appear organized, attentive, or emotionally controlled. On the outside, this can look like competence.

On the inside, it often feels like constant self-monitoring, rehearsing phrases before speaking, or over-apologizing. Instead of simply participating in a conversation, they're also evaluating themselves as it happens and wondering: “Am I talking too much? Did that sound strange? ” This kind of internal scanning is exhausting.

The challenge is that masking may help someone fit in temporarily, but it often comes at a significant emotional cost. Constant self-editing sends the message that your natural reactions, interests, anddevelops when repeated experiences send the message, “There is something wrong with me. ” If there's one thing I hope people understand, it's this: Shame is something you learned. It is not who you are.

In my work with adults with ADHD, I often help clients separate three things: their traits, their coping strategies, and the story they've built about themselves. The traits are neurological. The coping strategies—including masking—were intelligent attempts to protect themselves. The story of “I'm too much" or"I'm a bad person" is the painful conclusion their younger self formed to make sense of difficult experiences.

Understanding this distinction is often the first step toward loosening shame's grip. Changing that story doesn't happen through force. It evolves through small, corrective experiences. It happens when someone doesn't text back and you pause before spiraling.

It happens when you receive constructive feedback and remind yourself that feedback is information, not indictment. It happens when you notice shame rising and say, “This is an old pattern. ” For years, many ADHD brains have immediately interpreted ambiguity as rejection. Growth occurs when we slow down that habit.

Instead of moving quickly from “She hasn't responded” to “I must have done something wrong,” try introducing curiosity. What else could be true? People are busy. Phones die.

Messages get buried. You won't always believe these alternatives immediately, and that's okay. The goal isn't instant calm. The goal is creating space between the event and the interpretation.

That space is where change begins. Another important piece of healing is self-compassion, which is often misunderstood. Self-compassion does not mean excusing behavior or avoiding growth. Research by Kristin Neff and colleagues has shown that higher levels of self-compassion are associated with lower Many adults with ADHD are remarkably compassionate toward other people.

Yet they struggle to extend that same kindness to themselves. When shame appears, it often speaks in absolutes: “It’s always my fault.. ” “I never get it right. ” “I'm too sensitive.

” Those words are clues that you're hearing an old script. Instead of accepting that script as truth, try getting more specific. You are not “too much. ” Perhaps you feel deeply.

Perhaps you think quickly and speak with enthusiasm. Perhaps you need reassurance at times. Specificity brings your humanity back into the picture. Self-compassion allows us to respond to mistakes or intense feelings without adding a second layer of suffering through negativeMany adults with ADHD often feel embarrassed by their emotional intensity or by how long certain struggles have lasted.

They mistakenly believe they should have figured things out by now. But growth doesn't follow a straight timeline. , community groups, and friendships with people who understand ADHD. Being around people who recognize and appreciate different nervous systems can dramatically shift what feels normal and acceptable.

I have seen how transformative it can be when someone experiences being fully themselves—expressive, thoughtful, energetic—without being told to dial it down. You are not “too much. ” You are someone whose nervous system reacts quickly and whose history has taught you to anticipate rejection. With patience, practice, and support, those patterns can soften.

And as they do, you may discover that the qualities you once worked so hard to hide are also the qualities that make you most fully human and especially likable. Rowney-Smith A, Sutton B, Quadt L, Eccles JA. The lived experience of rejection sensitivity in ADHD - A qualitative exploration. PLoS One. 2026 Jan 21;21:e0314669. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0314669.

Erratum in: PLoS One. 2026 Mar 13;21:e0345112. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0345112. PMID: 41564005; PMCID: PMC12822938.https://www.additudemag.com/adhd-masking-signs-consequences-solutions/?

… Young S, Adamo N, Ásgeirsdóttir BB, Branney P, Beckett M, Colley W, Cubbin S, Deeley Q, Farrag E, Gudjonsson G, Hill P, Hollingdale J, Kilic O, Lloyd T, Mason P, Paliokosta E, Perecherla S, Sedgwick J, Skirrow C, Tierney K, van Rensburg K, Woodhouse E. Females with ADHD: An expert consensus statement taking a lifespan approach providing guidance for the identification and treatment of attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder in girls and women. BMC Psychiatry. 2020 Aug 12;20:404. doi: 10.1186/s12888-020-02707-9.

PMID: 32787804; PMCID: PMC7422602. Neff, K. D. The Role of Self-Compassion in Development: A Healthier Way to Relate to Oneself. Hum Dev. 2009 June:52 :211-214. doi: 10.1159/000215071. PMID: 22479080; PMCID: PMC2790748.

, is a clinical psychologist and an expert in how ADHD, LD, and mental health affect children, teens and families. She is the author ofSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

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