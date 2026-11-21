There’s one time next week that California drivers can actually catch a break.

Advertisement The warning comes as AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, with 72.9 million expected to make the trip by car.

That’s a slight dip from the 81.6 million travelers recorded in 2025, ending a three-year streak of record-high Thanksgiving travel. But the modest decline is unlikely to offer much relief to motorists, with overall travel volumes remaining near record levels.

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“Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans that requires traveling to see loved ones,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels.

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” Los Angeles is among several major metropolitan areas where AAA expects traffic congestion to more than double normal levels. Here’s when AAA says drivers should avoid the roads. Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Worst between noon and 7 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 28 — Worst between noon and 9 p.m.Air travel is also expected to see a slight dip, with 5.96 million domestic passengers projected to fly, down 0.2% from 2025’s 6.07 million.

Road trips remain the dominant way Americans will reach their holiday destinations, accounting for nearly 90% of Thanksgiving travelers. While millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, AAA expects minimal traffic on Turkey Day itself. Christopher SadowskiCars travel along US 101 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.