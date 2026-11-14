When the World Seems Grim, Veronica Roth Will Always Turn to Dystopian YA

As the author revisits the world of 'Divergent,' we asked her to curate her ultimate genre reading list.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsWhen you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood.

With Marie Claire's series"," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.author ventured into adult fiction and challenged herself to reembrace Beatrice Prior’s world, her deep love for dystopian YA never wavered.that, as a young reader and still today, she was drawn to dystopian stories because they follow characters as they begin to see the world more clearly and decide what to do about that—along with the reader.

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“Now that ‘dystopia’ feels a little closer to my reality, I also appreciate when dystopian stories show characters carving out little spaces for the good things—friendship and romance, art and beauty, respite and hope—even in the midst of the bad,” she says, noting how that concept served as inspiration for her early 2026 novel, I found myself thinking about how young teenagers actually are, and how troubling it is to indulge the sentiment ‘the youth will save us! ’ when we should be working to repair things for them, instead.

” “Collective action, not a single heroine, is what drives change in the world of this novel,” she adds.

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“It’s maybe not the political landscape that’s changed in this regard—it’s always been unfair to place the burden of change on young people! —but rather my awareness of the world around me. ” Because dystopian YA has long inspired Roth to not just “believe that there’s room for good even when the world is in tumult,” but that “the good things remind us of what’s worth preserving, restoring, protecting,” she curated a list of some of her genre favorites.

See her recommendations of modern classics and recent"In a future Taipei plagued by pollution, a frustrated and grieving Jason Zhou infiltrates the elite class of his city in order to save it…and then falls for a girl he shouldn’t. A vibrant setting and a dash of corporate thriller keepis about an America divided in half, with soldier June in pursuit of wanted criminal Day in an engaging cat-and-mouse plot. , people live their entire lives online.

Parallel plots featuring a soldier kidnapped by rebels and a spy-in-training on a mission to find a dangerous family friend eventually intertwine—to great effect. Smart and fun in equal measure.

""Two boys end up stuck on the same spaceship, alone—and by the way, they’re from enemy countries. That may sound like the setup for some light-hearted hijinks, but don’t be misled:"In futuristic Brazil, every year a Summer King is designated to reign briefly and then die. Unfortunately, artist June is falling for this year’s. A beautiful, dreamlike balm to anyone tired of the familiar cadence of the genre.

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""Gloriously unlikable Kyr has been raised in a military cult on a diet of human supremacy and fear-mongering. As she steps outside of her claustrophobic world, she begins to deconstruct, to great effect. Not technically YA, but with the potential to appeal to YA readers because of its younger characters.

"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in