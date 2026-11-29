Rivalry Week rarely disappoints, and the 2026 edition will once again leave pollsters and selectors with plenty of consequential decisions in the new college fo

Rivalry Week rarely disappoints, and the 2026 edition will once again leave pollsters and selectors with plenty of consequential decisions in the new college football rankings.

Five of the AP top 25 went down on Saturday, as did six of the teams given consideration by the playoff selection committee. That includes a pair of top-ten College Football Playoff contenders whose surprise losses to their rivals will force the selectors to reconsider some of their prior assumptions.

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First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or aroundafter the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 29College Football Playoff rankings are due this week, too For the fifth time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.