A rival dies mid race, a coach shames players, a cheater takes the podium. Moral pain follows. Awareness, openness, and a return to values point the way forward.

Sport can have high stakes. Your own actions, or betrayal by those you trust, can cause profound moral pain. Judging moral pain as wrong or "too much" fuels avoidance, which can snowball into moral injury.

Skills from ACT and Trauma Informed Guilt Reduction help athletes integrate moral pain and live their values. In July 2023, a high-altitude porter named Muhammad Hassan fell at the Bottleneck, one of the most dangerous sections of K2. Drone footage later showed a long line of climbers moving past him toward the summit for three hours before he died . Each of those climbers brought a different history, perspective, and set of values.

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One climber might have walked past Mr. Hassan with a clear understanding of the complications of a rescue, and a sense that, while sad, death was a risk they all signed up for. Another might experience profound Say this second climber begins to escape or avoid this suffering. They start using substances, isolate, and ruminate on what they should have done differently. They begin to struggle at work.