Saying 'no' to a parentifying parent as they age may be more complicated than you realized. Learn how to keep perspective with a few practical tips.

Family and societal expectations make saying 'no' as a caregiver feel more difficult. Let’s start with an example: Mira*, a 78-year-old mother of two adult children, has begun to experience significant change in her physical and cognitive abilities, causing her to need more support from her oldest adult daughter, Jackie.

, isolating from Jackie and her younger sister, Karen, and leaving Jackie to do things like make dinner and help Karen with her homework. Their father, Stan, was often traveling for work, and Jackie felt guilty at the thought of telling him when he returned about how their mother had essentially ‘checked out’ of, has been tasked with taking their mother to doctors’ appointments, cooking and cleaning for her, and keeping her company when her mother calls her crying.

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Exhausted and resentful, Jackie beginsto figure out how to address her need for freedom from her mother’s demands while also supporting both of her aging parents.selves. Like a game of Chutes and Ladders, one look, comment, or criticism can send us sliding back down into our most painful core beliefs about ourselves, an internal drumbeat of fears that may includeAs parents age, they have more needs, and what was developmentally inappropriate for someone to handle in childhood becomes a more age-appropriate task of middle adulthood: Attending to the growing needs of aging parents.

But behavior that was problematic for a parent when their children were young, if unaddressed, only becomes magnified as their bodies and minds begin to slow down, illnesses take over, and independence wanes. The parentified child, perhaps doing the painful and arduous therapeutic work of self-discovery over decades, is newly practiced and armed with coping tools, one of which is learning how to say no.women are the primary caregivers for an aging society, taking on the low-paying or no-paying job of care work, both formally in the healing professions and informally within their families.

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As demonstrated by a recent and all-too-accurate, and literacy occupations have long been viewed as ‘women’s work,’ and broad societal attitudes such as these have trickled down and influenced our social norms, creating the expectation for women to be more flexible, more generous with their time, and more understanding of the hardship that caregiving can create.for having needs and setting boundaries, and the effort to resist fixing and taking responsibility can be heavy and overwhelming. Developing a plan to manage your feelings in the day-to-day interactions with an aging parent is helpful.

The next time you find yourself caught in the cycle of blame,You likely have an inner tape of your parent’s greatest hits on repeat in your brain. One advantage of this is that you can anticipate their reactions and practice different ways that you might respond. Tune in to your feelings and needs in this process: How does it feel to word something one way or another?

What are the physiological reactions that come up for you? The more you practice, the better you will get at having a response at the ready to help you navigate the moment. You have likely heard many times that you need to practice better self-care. This is not simply a spa day once every six months.

It is a regular practice, a lifestyle change that you learn how to live by each and every moment. If this sounds overwhelming, that’s because it is. You’ve been operating one way for so long, you have certain expectations of you. The good news is, you can change those, one small act at a time..

If your aging parent parentified you, they will likely still expect undying loyalty. It is possible for you to both take care of yourself and approach your aging parent with caring, kindness—and firm limits about what you can and can’t do. Delegating tasks to those around you, whether it be siblings, paid caregivers if you can afford them, or some other form of community support, is key to managing the task. Don’t assume the role of superhero.

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The ‘no’ is complicated, especially for women. It comes with the weight of societal expectations, cultural considerations, and years of history between family members. Given this, I want to encourage setting the boundary that feels right for you at any given time. One day, it might look like not picking up the phone or returning a call until you feel ready.

Another day, it might involve being proactive and stopping by before a crisis occurs. Whatever it is, know that if you attune to your own feelings and needs first, your inner compass will guide you to your best solution in that moment. This is a composite example that captures the spirit of the many iterations of similar situations that I have seen over the years in my practice. It does not refer to any one specific situation or person/people.

Lauren Dennelly, Ph. D., LCSW,After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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