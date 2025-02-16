When Saturday Night Live Stars Crack Up: Hilarious Moments From SNL's History

From iconic characters like Matt Foley and Stefon to memorable guest hosts and sketches, Saturday Night Live has earned its reputation for making audiences laugh. But sometimes, the laughter isn't coming just from the audience — it's coming from the performers themselves. This article explores some of the most hilarious moments in SNL history when cast members broke character and couldn't hold back their laughter, proving that even the pros get caught up in the infectious joy of comedy.

Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) is known for its ability to have viewers in stitches, but it’s also not out of the ordinary for the show’s own stars to follow suit. There have been countless moments throughout the show’s history where performers have broken character and laughed, which, in turn, causes the studio audience and viewers at home to lose control, too. You can be sure these moments resonate and get people talking — well, at least after they’re done laughing.

One particularly memorable instance occurred during a sketch involving a town hall meeting. When a man (guest host Ryan Gosling) who looks eerily similar to Beavis from MTV’s “Beavis and Butt-Head” sits in the audience, town hall host Heidi Gardner asks him to move. However, before she does, she can’t help but laugh and turn away from the camera in an attempt to collect herself. Her laughter goes on for quite a few seconds, while the audience howls in delight. When the faux Butt-Head (Mikey Day) starts talking to her and pleads ignorance, she continues laughing. Even after he walks away, Gardner still has trouble keeping a straight face as she tries to plow ahead with the sketch. A few seconds later, we see Beavis and Butt-Head are seated together and that Gosling is busting a gut laughing, while Day also struggles to play it straight. Even Chloe Fineman, who has a bit part at the end, has to work hard to get through her lines, while all the extras in the scene actually do a masterful job of remaining serious. Another classic example is a sketch featuring Matt Foley, who, as he likes to say, “lives in a van down by the river.” Foley is tasked with trying to get through to teenagers David Spade and host Christina Applegate. What follows is one of the most popular sketches in the show’s history, with his outrageous behavior sparking fits of laughter from Spade and Applegate, who struggle not to laugh. As he comes down on them, they do all they can to not break. Extra credit here goes to Phil Hartman and Jan Hooks, who play the teens' parents and manage to keep it together the whole sketch. Bill Hader’s Stefan is a beloved “SNL” character who often broke with Hader covering his mouth to keep from giggling and showing his smile. As a correspondent on “Weekend Update,” the eccentric Stefan’s bits would often unravel, such as when he tries to make it through a segment giving Halloween tips for tourists in New York City. At one point, he buries his head in his hands while laughing and completely loses it. Hader often laughed while playing Stefon, but there's good reason for it. He created the character with John Mulaney, who co-created the character while working at 'SNL' and would change lines for him to say without Hader knowing before he went onstage. “He’ll put stuff up without telling me, or, he’ll tell me as I walk out. Anything to kind of shake me up,” Hader said. Jimmy Fallon remains one of the most notorious “SNL” cast members when it comes to breaking character, even doing so during the iconic “Weekend Update” segment where he interacts with Will Ferrell. Fallon has to turn away from the camera while he and Hayes, who also starts losing it, go at it with a customer, played by Horatio Sanz. But when Ferrell, who had a knack for getting cast members to crack up, putters into the store in a motorized scooter and a tiny cell phone, all bets are off: Fallon and Hayes are cackling like there’s no tomorrow. Fallon is at it again here, in this piece where he plays a single man in a hotel hot tub who meets an offbeat couple (Rachel Dratch and Will Ferrell) who are a bit much for him to handle. The first few minutes are uneventful, but Fallon starts to break after host Drew Barrymore gives a speech about her ex. Barrymore also starts to smile a bit and Dratch loses it when she and Ferrell share a plate of food. Soon, Ferrell joins Dratch with a case of the giggles that bubbles over more than the hot tub itself, as even Barrymore has trouble keeping her performance in line. In another sketch, Fallon plays a man in a support group for people who are only talking about depressing topics. Fallon and Dratch can’t contain their chuckles and Amy Poehler keeps her focus on a plate of food to try and collect herself. Soon, Sanz and host Lindsay Lohan join the party. 'By the way, it’s official: I can’t have children,' Dratch says at one point, causing Fallon to put his face in his hands. Lohan also has trouble getting through her speech when she tells Dratch, who laughs throughout the sketch, to stop being such a, well, Debbie Downer





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SNL COMEDY SKETCHE CAST MEMBERS JIMMY FALLON BILL HADER MATT FOLEY STEFON WILL FERRELL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC with a FREE live streamHost this week is Dave Chappelle. The music performer will be GloRilla.

Read more »

Catch 35 Former and Current 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Live in 2025With the 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live' approaching, numerous media outlets are celebrating the iconic show. This article highlights 35 past and present 'SNL' cast members who are currently on tour and provides information on how to see them live in North America.

Read more »

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 schedule: Who is hosting ‘SNL’ tonight?Season 50 of 'Saturday Night Live' will conclude on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Saturday Night: A Night of Dazzling Skills and History in the MakingWitness the excitement of the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge as NBA All-Star Saturday Night comes alive at Chase Center.

Read more »

Why Will Ferrell Left Saturday Night LiveThis article explores the reasons behind Will Ferrell's departure from Saturday Night Live after seven successful seasons. It highlights his decision to leverage his growing popularity to pursue a film career, citing his own words and the show's impact on his later success.

Read more »

‘Saturday Night Live’ creator donates collection to UT Austin archiveThe Harry Ransom Center at UT Austin received a donation of Lorne Michaels' career archive, including writings, personal correspondence, and dailies from films like 'Coneheads' and 'Mean Girls'. Students will study the creative processes behind 'SNL' and its impact on social, political, and cultural history.

Read more »