A 19th-century movement condemned New Englanders for loving pies, saying pies led to stupidity, sexual deviance and worse. A food historian explains how Bostonians fought back.

On Thanksgiving Americans devour countless slices of pie. But in the 1800s the pies were denounced for causing moral ineptitude. America’s love for pie peaks on Thanksgiving Day.

But there was a time when pie haters stoked moral panic and attacked the ubiquitous pastry for being evil — especially here in New England. Food historian Susan Benjamin discovered this surprisingly spicy chapter of pie’s past while researching how the baked good was perceived in Victorian-era Boston. To get in the mood, we visited the restaurant in the historic Omni Parker House Hotel near Boston Common.

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Benjamin said its popular restaurant served up countless slices of pie in the 1800s, “but, elsewhere people were condemning pies as leading to everything from sexual debauchery to death. ” A vocal health reform movement was rising up across America in the mid- to late 19th century, and pie topped its list of foods deemed detrimental to the public’s physical and mental constitution.

Benjamin said, “People like John Harvey Kellogg said pies were too rich – and even worse – they created all sorts of sexual deviancies. ” Other zealots weighed in, saying pies also led to stupidity, bad decision-making and addictions that were more damaging than alcohol or cigarettes.

“And that's not all,” Benjamin said. “They said pies could produce irritable, unproductive citizens who were incapable of sustaining American progress or intellectual superiority. ”People in the Northeast were especially vulnerable, Benjamin said, because the region was the epicenter of the pie-eating universe. And they disgusted a famous writer.

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“I found numerous references to Rudyard Kipling – the British author most of us know from ‘The Jungle Book,” Benjamin said. In 1892, he lived with his American wife in southern Vermont and described the residents of New England as living in the “great pie belt. ”“Pie is a habit all over the Eastern States, in the West it is a debauch.

Have you ever considered the moral and physical condition of a people which eats pie for breakfast, pie for dinner, pie for supper? ” So who were all these pie-obsessed people? And how many slices and hand pies were they actually eating?

“The answer is a lot,” Benjamin said. “But I'm not just talking about fruit pies like cherry or apple – I'm talking about meat pies, savory pies, you name it. ” She dug up one publication that reported a factory in Chelsea was using “600 pounds of fowl and 150 pounds of mutton every day to make pies to sell in restaurants, lunch counters and hotels. ” But the crusty staple wasn’t only rolled out in factories.

Women throughout the region were also busy making pies at home to feed their families.

“And the working class people took those pies off with them for any time they needed food,” Benjamin said. “Because they could carry it, because it was inexpensive, and sometimes it contained leftovers. ”“Let's start with the industrial laborers, factory workers, and union patrons who relied on these pies for what they called a quick lunch that kept them going,” Benjamin said.

Workers demanded that the pies they purchased continue to be made with thick, butter and/or lard-based crusts – no skimping! But according to Benjamin, the most significant way Bostonians stood up for their all-purpose pastry was through the power of words.

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“I found in the Cambridge Tribune of 1895 a great piece that turned Kipling's comment into ammo,” she said. The article pointed to American luminaries including Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Adams, James Russell Lowell, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Louisa May Alcott, who wrote about a squash pie in 1868.

“They were pie eaters,” Benjamin said. “Now, we're no longer talking about these pathetic people in Boston who lived in the pie belt. And we will not forget Benjamin Franklin, who ate pie three times a day in the 1700s. ” But pie was more than a food that was devoured and revered by literary figures.

“It was the backbone of what it means to be an American,” Benjamin said. She found a 1908 Boston Globe article that proclaimed, “We are a nation of pie eaters. The pie is a national institution, almost part of the American Constitution. The American pie belt grows wider every year.

"“The answer is easy,” Benjamin said. “It was World War I — when Americans were sending pies to the soldiers over in Europe. ” Apparently none were so vindicated by the shift as those in Boston.

“The Boston Globe claimed the people of Boston were sending 100,000 pies to the soldiers every single day,” Benjamin said. And today we love our apple, pumpkin and pecan pies at Thanksgiving, “which we consider just part of the American landscape,” Benjamin said.

“And now we are – all of us – part of that great American pie belt. ” Food historian Susan Benjamin is the author of several books including “Fun Foods of America: Outrageous Delights, Celebrated Brands, and Iconic Recipes. ” She founded True Treats Candy, America’s only research-based candy store in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.