When ‘No’ means ‘No’ in the court of law

The “Me Too” movement, the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein, the events unfurling at Cornell University, and the recent conviction of Russell Brand remind us

The recent conviction of Russell Brand should remind us that we must continue to take steps to unequivocally establish that women are to be respected and protected by the law.

, and the recent conviction of Russell Brand remind us that we must continue to take steps to unequivocally establish that women are to be respected and protected by the law. According to the evidence at Brand’s trial, over 20 years he took advantage of women using his “celebrity” status to touch or otherwise sexually abuse women.

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As we know, Brand is not the first celebrity or person in a position of power- politicians, business executives, athletes, etc. who has used their status to prey on others for their sexual gratification. And, as in many cases, some defended that conduct. Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly , Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr. have sought to defend Brand and place blame on the women or the system.

, “I don’t believe the charges, and I don’t have to believe them just because the jury came through with the opposite conclusion. ” She added, “I feel indignant that this obvious conservative stalwart has been targeted. ”Musk chimed in, mocking Brand’s conviction for offenses and calling it an example of “a crazy legal standard. ” .

Of course, we will recall that Musk has the same view of U.S. judges, characterizing unfavorable rulings as a “judicial coup” or “naked judicial tyranny”, referring to some judges as “radical left activists”, “corrupt”, “evil”, and “fake judges who should be ashamed of themselves. ” Kelly and Musk also claimed that a double standard exists: that “immigrants” in England convicted of rape only received a sentence of 3 years.

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Those claims are misleading and empirically false. It underscores that earning a law degree , or being rich , doesn’t make you smart or forthcoming. Neither apparently bothered to verify their claims, or more likely ignored or didn’t disclose the facts: the “immigrants” they appear to be referencing were part of a case in which a dozen defendants received sentences ranging from 3 to 20 years in prison.

In that prosecution, the “Sentencing Guidelines” that judges in England use were applied, with the more culpable receiving longer sentences than those least involved. Indeed, in the last few weeks, another “immigrant,” convicted of rape, received a sentence of 34 years.

Instead of relying on the subjective views of uniformed or misleading celebrities, we should be guided by the compelling words of Brand’s sentencing judge: “ Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent. ”Voluntary Intoxication Loophole.

” In 19 states, if a person willingly chooses to drink or take drugs, the law often presumes they retain legal capacity to consent unless they reach a state of physical helplessness . If the individuals choose to consume the alcohol or drugs, prosecutors face a much higher legal bar to prove the person was “mentally incapacitated” under the penal code. : Being “tipsy” or moderately drunk does not automatically negate consent.

However, heavy impairment, severe confusion, or loss of consciousness crosses the line into legal and ethical incapacitation, where valid consent cannot legally or ethically be given. While voluntary intoxication of a victim is treated differently depending on the state, a person accused generally cannot use their own voluntary intoxication as an excuse or defense for committing a general-intent crime like rape. Surprisingly, New York State is one where the victim’s voluntary incapacitation can serve as a “loophole.

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” More surprisingly, the New York State legislature does not seem able to coalesce around language to close that loophole. , would address the “loophole” by adding a new lack-of-consent provision covering a victim too intoxicated to appraise or control her conduct, however the intoxication occurred, where a reasonable person in the actor’s situation should have known of that condition.the State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has opposed the bill, arguing the legal definition of “mentally incapacitated” is too vague, and should mandate outward physical signs of incapacitation for a person to be able to discern impairment reasonably.

It is time for proponents and opponents to sit down and hammer out language that serves all and eliminates further delay. The proposed bills may contain language that could be difficult to enforce, which too frequently occurs when politicians try to satisfy too many groups when enacting a law. Under current New York Penal Law, voluntarily intoxicated people are not treated as categorically unable to consent. Instead of a single rule governing intoxication, two definitions work together.

First, a person is “mentally incapacitated” when something done to her without her consent, such as administering an intoxicating substance, renders her “temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling” her conduct. Second, a person is “physically helpless” when she is “unconscious or for any other reason is physically unable to communicate unwillingness to an act. ” Under that second definition, a person who drinks voluntarily and becomes unconscious may be physically helpless, and therefore incapable of consent.

The harder case falls between these categories. A person may be conscious, speaking, and physically capable of responding while nevertheless so intoxicated that she cannot meaningfully appraise what is happening or control her conduct. New York’s Penal Law expressly recognizes that condition as “mental incapacitation. ” But where intoxication causes the incapacity, the definition appliesThis is the “loophole.

” If someone else discreetly drugs a person until she becomes temporarily incapable of appraising or controlling her conduct, the statute recognizes her cognitive incapacity. If she consumes the same intoxicant voluntarily and reaches the same degree of impairment, that definition no longer applies. It is time for New York State to close that loophole.

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