When Motherhood Changes Attraction: Navigating Shifting Dynamics in Long-Term Relationships After Children

An exploration of the rarely discussed phenomenon where men may find their partners less physically attractive after having children, featuring personal accounts and expert advice on how couples can address this sensitive issue and rekindle intimacy.

Few men would ever admit to finding their partner less physically attractive after children but it's an increasingly common problem for long-term couples. Some because they don't want to hurt the woman they love; others because they're not entirely aware that's what's happened.

For most though, admitting losing attraction for a wife who went through the pregnancies and brought up their children seems unfair and most definitely not 'woke'. To say he wished she'd lose weight or dress sexier and get 'done up' like she used to seems, well, anti-women. It might well be, but this is exactly what a lot of men wish for. This is not a new problem but it's still one that is rarely talked about.

I spoke to both men and women to find out how it feels on both ends. Here's what they told me. Few men would ever admit to finding their partner less physically attractive after children but it's an increasingly common problem for long-term couples, writes TRACEY COX (pictured) 'I'm proud of what my body achieved physically; he just seems disappointed at what motherhood did to me' Hannah, 45, has two children and a husband who no longer 'sees her'.

'I vividly remember the first time I sensed his interest had gone. My youngest son was about six months old. I was standing in the kitchen in a nursery bra, maternity leggings, hair unwashed and no makeup on. My boobs were still enormous, and I didn't have a top on, just my bra.

'My husband LOVED my breasts before I got pregnant, he never let a chance go by of touching them. But he walked past me to get to the kettle and...nothing. No touching, no pretend grab of my boobs. It was like he didn't even see me.

Or, worse, that he didn't want to touch me anymore because I wasn't appealing to him.

'My instincts were right. My husband would never admit this but it's true: he stopped finding me attractive after I had children. No-one warns you about this. You get lots of information on giving birth, postnatal depression, how tired you'll be and how to breastfeed.

But nobody sits you down and says 'Listen, it's quite possible that your husband won't fancy you after you have children. WHAT TO DO IF THIS IS HAPPENING TO YOU The good news is, if desire has gone from the relationship, it doesn't mean it can't be rekindled. But it won't come back on its own. This isn't all about physical appearance, it's more complicated than that.

If you've recently given birth, it's probably nothing to do with how you look. Research shows men's testosterone levels drop significantly in the first year of fatherhood. It's biology doing its work: the body dials down desire in favour of nurturing and protection. Men often genuinely feel less like sex after children arrive.

Their role changes as well as yours. Parenthood stops you seeing each other as individuals. It's a logistical operation and logistics are a passion killer. Feeds, school runs, packed lunches, dropping the kids off to grandparents, taking them to after school classes.

When did you last talk about something other than your kids? When did you last look at each other and see the man or woman not the father or mother? Your relationship with your own body has changed It grew a person. It fed that growing person.

Now it's doing everything it can to keep that person alive and happy. It's hard work, no wonder you've let your own needs slip! Being attractive takes time and a degree of selfishness. Your body doesn't feel like your own anymore - it now belongs to your children.

He sees you differently once you're a mother. For many men, the shift from partner to mother is confusing. He loves you as his wife. He loves you as the mother of his children.

They both should work wonderfully together but they don't. It feels wrong to feel attracted to a mother. A woman who takes cares of children, who breastfeeds. There are many porn categories he's watched but 'hot mothers' doesn't exist.

Speak up. Yes, that's scary. But not speaking up is worse. Say, 'I know I don't look the same as I did and that you probably miss the way I looked.

Can we talk about that?

' Or 'I feel like we function more for the children than ourselves. Let's get us back'. Talk about how your priorities have shifted and looking desirable isn't high up on your 'to do' list. But that you want to work together to get back to being husband and wife, not just mother and father to your kids.

Get and use babysitters. Bribe other parents, siblings, your neighbours, friends... Cultivate a tribe of people you trust to help look after your children. Ask directly for what you need.

If you want to lose weight but are too busy to eat well, ask for help. You do the healthy dinner; he does the kid's food. He looks after the kids while you go for a walk or to the gym. If having a bath makes you feel more like 'you' and less like 'mum', make time for that





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