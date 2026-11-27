When king tides in the ocean are too high, there's always sand sledding
Families who came out to Hermosa Beach on Thanksgiving Day were met with a closed pier and massive king tides that could easily have swept people into the sea.
Families who came out to Hermosa Beach on Thanksgiving Day were met with a closed pier and massive king tides that could easily have swept people into the sea.
Instead of swimming in the ocean, many children and adults popped out sleds and surfboards and slid down sand hills, instead. Families who came out to Hermosa Beach on Thanksgiving Day were met with a closed pier and massive king tides that could easily have swept people into the sea. What are king tides?
These exceptionally high tides could flood communities on both coasts this week Forecasters are watching the threat of flooding on both coasts from king tides during Thanksgiving week, and in parts of the country, the tides could break decades-old records. Instead of swimming in the ocean, many children and adults popped out sleds and surfboards and slid down sand hills, instead.
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