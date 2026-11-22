Harry Styles loves a big, honking bag—and bonus points if it’s a luxurious Chanel flap. What could he be carrying around in that capacious flap bag?

last month, Harry Styles deserved a little R&R. Where did the singer choose to spend that little smidgen of time off before he traveled to Australia for his next leg?

Rome, Italy, of course. Styles was spotted around one of his favorite cities, most recently grabbing lunch with the architect and designer Matidia Pallini at the beginning of this weekend. (His fiancé, Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, has been Naturally, Styles’s latest outing served up a perfectly casual-cool outfit. A sleek khaki trench coat?

Also read Harry Styles Spotted in Rome with Luxury Bag Ahead of Glastonbury 2027 Announcement

Check! Classic straight-leg jeans and brown leather loafers? Check-check. The whole outfit felt modern, yet discrete—except for that big, honking bag.

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The large black leather Chanel maxi flap bag, with silver hardware, immediately caught our eye.the luxurious maxi bag is such a huge hit. It fits a lot, for one, making it a utilitarian and practical choice for schlepping one’s belongings around town.

(For that reason, it also makes it a greatMichelle Obama Brings American Style to Céline Dion’s Paris Comeback ShowThe Run-Through with Vogue , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more. He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...