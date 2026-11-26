The 25th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina airs Thanksgiving Day on NBC and Peacock, featuring 2,107 dogs, 208 breeds and three new breeds, with John O'Hurley, David Frei, Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton hosting.

The 25th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina airs today on NBC and streams on Peacock, bringing the Thanksgiving tradition to viewers without cable.

This year's show featured 2,107 dogs representing 208 breeds, the biggest group since 2017. The show was taped after taking place Nov. 14 and 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Pennsylvania. John O'Hurley and David Frei are co-hosting the National Dog Show for the 25th year in a row. Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton are also on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for more commentary.

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The program typically airs right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, though the parade was postponed this year and will now happen Saturday, Nov. 28 due to weather. Three new breeds are making their debut at this year's competition. The Basset Fauve de Bretagne competes in the Hound Group, the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka competes in the Toy Group and the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier competes in the Terrier Group, according to a press release from The Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

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Dog Show Groups and Judging

All of the dogs fall into one of seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working. Judges on site evaluate every dog for how closely they meet American Kennel Club standards, taking into account physical looks and how each dog moves. A winner is named in each of the seven categories, and from there those seven finalists face off for Best in Show.

Last year, the highly coveted Best in Show title was awarded to Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog. This year's winner will be crowned during the Thanksgiving broadcast. More than 2,000 dogs are competing in the program hosted by O'Hurley, Frei, Carillo and Eurton. NBC is home to the official national broadcast of the competition.

If you have DIRECTV, you can tune into NBC to watch the National Dog Show when it airs live. DIRECTV has streaming packages that include popular channels such as NBC, CBS, ABC, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and ESPN. You can also watch the National Dog Show for free with DIRECTV. A five-day free trial is available so you can sign up the day before Thanksgiving, watch the National Dog Show and then cancel if you desire.

How to Watch National Dog Show

DIRECTV is also offering a Black Friday deal that saves $45 on each of the first two months, with prices starting as low as $64.99 for the first month on the Entertainment package and $89.99 per month afterward. The 25th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina can be streamed on Peacock with both premium and premium plus subscriptions.

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Peacock is only $12.99 per month, now just $8.99 thanks to their Black Friday deal, or $129.99 for the year, $89.99 during Black Friday, and includes access to channels like NBC and Bravo, live sports, shows, films and Peacock originals. The premium plus option offers the same with the exception of downloads and no advertisements while you watch, for $19.99 per month or $199.99 for the year.

Streaming Options and Pricing

The show is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. We recommend the Choice package from DIRECTV for cord-cutters who want to stream the National Dog Show for free and access other channels. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

NBC is a sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Featured pricing is subject to change.