When Is May 2026’s Blue Moon? Here’s Why It’s a Rare Occurrence — and a Micromoon

An astronomer explains what makes the second full moon of May special.

Add TODAY to Google The second full moon of the month will be on May 31 and is known as the blue moon. It follows a dazzlingThe blue moon, which has provided names for everything from the classic song “Blue Moon” to the nickname of All-Star pitcher Johnny Lee “Blue Moon” Odom to the Oscar-nominated Ethan Hawke movie “Blue Moon” only comes along every two or three years.

When Is the Best Time to Watch May’s Blue Moon? The blue moon will reach peak fullness at 4:45 a.m. ET on May 31, astronomer Catherine Pilachowski tells TODAY.com. The blue moon will also be what is known as a “micromoon,” which is the opposite of a super moon.

It will occur when the moon is farthest from the Earth, so that it will appear about 6% to 7% smaller than the average full moon and 12% to 14% smaller than a super moon, per Pilachowski. The moon will be 252,360 miles from Earth during the blue moon on May 31, compared to its average distance of 238,855 miles, according to Pilachowski.

Blue moon is not a scientific term, but one that has become common as an informal reference for the second full moon in a single month.

“It’s a second full moon in any month, or a second full moon in a month of any season that has four full moons,” she said. “The first is the definition most commonly used today but stems from some misunderstanding of the definition decades ago. “Blue moons occur every two to three years,” she continued. “They don’t look blue, but the term apparently comes from a 16th century idiom for something rare.

” It’s also possible for a year to have two blue moons, meaning there are two months that each feature two full moons. The next one will be in January and March of 2037, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. ) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and uplifting stories right to your inbox.

He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing features and news for pop culture, parents, politics, health, style, food and pretty much everything else. Alones Creative / iStock





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