Messi’s Miami suffered a shock first-round playoff exit at the hands of Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami’s bid to defend their MLS Cup crown reached a stunning conclusion, as Lionel Messi’s team suffered a shock first-round elimination to Columbus Crew.

Miami claimed their first MLS Cup in franchise history last year when they defeated Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 in the final. They looked set to at least offer a staunch defense of their title by earning the second seed in the Eastern Conference, with only Vancouver and Nashville SC amassing more points in the regular season.

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However, they encountered a Columbus team boasting an unwavering sense of momentum, squeezing into playoff contention by winning their final six regular season outings. A first-half Gonzalo Luján red card all but handed Columbus victory in Game One of the three-match series, and they subsequently dumped the holders out on Friday night thanks to Santiago Rodríguez’s stoppage-time winner, securing a 1–0 victory. , while a despondent Miami have suddenly entered the offseason, preparing for 2027.