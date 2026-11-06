When is Diwali 2026? Is it a state holiday in Florida? What to know

Diwali falls on November 18 in 2026. Learn about the traditions behind the annual 'Festival of Lights' event.

Whether you're flipping through or swiping through your calendars, you may have spotted a holiday coming up in November: Diwali.

"One of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, Diwali or Deepavali commemorates the victory of good over evil during the course of five days," the, explaining "the word refers to rows of diyas — or clay lamps — which are put all around homes and places of worship. "Diwali can occur anywhere from mid-October to mid-November. The date changes every year because it follows the Hindu lunar calendar.

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The word Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, meaning "row of lights," which devotees light outside their homes during the festival to represent the light that guards against spiritual darkness and symbolizes good over evil.

"The light from these lamps symbolizes the illumination within all of us, which can overcome ignorance, represented by darkness," the Hindu American Foundation says. The lights are also meant to honor and invite the goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with agriculture and abundance, to enter and bless their homes, temples and other public spaces.

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Hindu belief holds that Lakshmi cannot enter a dark space, according to the The festival, which spans five days, also marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar and celebrates the year’s last rice-crop harvest,that Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists also observe it and that the holiday's origin story varies by region. However, all share the same underlying themes of good triumphing over evil and light over darkness.

Diwali celebrations begin with devotees deep cleaning their homes and surroundings to prepare for the goddess's arrival, according to the Smithsonian. The next day, devotees decorate with clay lamps, candles and other lights, drawing colorful patterns of flowers, powder, rice or sand on the floor in an artistic practice called rangoli, meant to bring good luck. The main celebration takes place on the night of the third day, which marks the end of the Hindu calendar year.

Devotees dress up in their finest outfits, make offerings to Lakshmi, light fireworks and sparklers, and enjoy a sweet feast. Over the next two days, the celebrations continue as people host gatherings and visit family and friends to celebrate the new year. For Hindus, Diwali is also a time for dana and seva , according to the Hindu American Foundation. No, Diwali is not an official state holiday in Florida, nor is it a federal holiday.

Samantha Neely is a trending reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida, covering pop culture, theme parks, breaking news and more. You can get all of Florida’s best content directly in your inbox each weekday by signing up for the free newsletter, Florida TODAY, at