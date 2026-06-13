When is Denver going to hit 100 degrees?

For Denverites watching the weather forecast creep toward triple digits, there may be a few more weeks reprieve before temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range hit 100 degrees.

For Denverites watching the weather forecast creep toward triple digits, there may be a few more weeks reprieve before temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range hit 100 degrees.

“So far this year we’ve had three 90-degree days, and we average at least one 100 degree day almost annually in Denver, so we’re just waiting to see that heat really build,” said Greg Heavener, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boulder office. “It doesn’t really look like in the next week or 10 days we’re going to get there.

” Hitting 100 degrees this early in June isn’t unheard of in Denver — the city’s earliest daily record high to hit 100 degrees was June 11, 2022, according to NWS data. But the three“Usually we see heat peak in late June and early July,” Heavener said. Humidity from the monsoon season, which typically starts later in July, may keep things a little cooler as the summer progresses, he added.

Unlike lower elevations in Colorado, seeing multiple 100-degree days is relatively rare in Denver, NWS data shows. Even having two can earn a spot on the agency’s list of the The top spot belongs to 2012, when Denver recorded 13 days of 100 degrees or hotter. That’s the same year Denver saw a five-day streak of 100-degrees or hotter in late June.

Two other heat waves tying the No. 1 spot happened in July 2005 and 1989.will be disappointed, Heavener said. The weather pattern doesn’t have much of a connection to summer weather in Colorado, and its influence is more pronounced in the fall and winter months. On the flip side, Denverites who want to bake in the sun even sooner can take a road trip south or west on Wednesday, when forecasters expect temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in





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