The Blank Sketch Variant cover began with Gen 13. Now it's an epidemic. Covers which readers can get artists, whether associated with the book or not, to

Covers which readers can get artists, whether associated with the book or not, to sketch on, making that comic one of a kind. Well, one enterprising fellow going by the name of Barney took a stack to the Brooklyn Comic Arts Festival.

And look what they went and did. Rich Johnston Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant.

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Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist. Kevin Smith has finished writing all six issues of the Star Wars Marvel crossover, Hope Assembles, while artist David Marquez is halfwayHow Ian Fleming Really Wanted James Bond To LookMidnight & Chainkata Lead Top 400 Comics In Comic Shops Last WeekSpider-Man, New Leader Of The Avengers was the biggest story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.