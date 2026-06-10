When Husbands Stop Seeing Their Wives After Children

An exploration of the common yet rarely discussed phenomenon where men lose physical attraction to their partners after they become mothers. The article includes personal accounts, analysis of biological and psychological factors, and practical advice for couples seeking to rekindle desire and intimacy in long-term relationships after children.

Few men would ever admit to finding their partner less physically attractive after children but it's an increasingly common problem for long-term couples. Some because they don't want to hurt the woman they love; others because they're not entirely aware that's what happened.

For most though, admitting losing attraction for a wife who went through the pregnancies and brought up their children seems unfair and most definitely not 'woke'. To say he wished she'd lose weight or dress sexier and get 'done up' like she used to seems, well, anti-women. It might well be, but this is exactly what a lot of men wish for. This is not a new problem but it's still one that is rarely talked about.

I spoke to both men and women to find out how it feels on both ends. Here's what they told me.

'My body achieved something incredible; he just seems disappointed at what motherhood did to me' Hannah, 45, has two children and a husband who no longer 'sees her' in a romantic way. She vividly recalls the first moment she sensed his disinterest. Her youngest son was about six months old. She was standing in the kitchen in a maternity bra, leggings, with unwashed hair and no makeup.

Her breasts were still enlarged from breastfeeding. Before pregnancy, her husband had adored them, constantly touching them playfully. But as she stood there, he walked past to get the kettle without a glance, no playful touch. It was as if she had become invisible to him, or worse, unappealing.

Her instincts were correct. Though he would never admit it, he had stopped finding her attractive after she had children. No one prepares you for this. Expect advice on childbirth, postnatal depression, exhaustion, and breastfeeding.

But no one sits you down and warns: 'Listen, it's quite possible your husband won't fancy you after you have children.

' WHAT TO DO IF THIS IS HAPPENING TO YOU The good news is that if desire has faded, it can often be rekindled. But it won't happen on its own. The issue runs deeper than physical appearance. For recent fathers, biology may play a role: research shows men's testosterone levels drop significantly in the first year of fatherhood.

This biological shift prioritizes nurturing and protection over sexual desire. Many men genuinely feel less driven by sex after children arrive. Parenthood also transforms the relationship into a logistical partnership. Schedules revolve around feeds, school runs, packed lunches, grandparents' visits, after-school activities.

Couples frequently stop discussing anything beyond their kids. They forget to see each other as individuals, not just as mother or father. Your relationship with your own body has changed. It grew a person, fed that person, and now works tirelessly to keep that person alive and happy.

It's exhausting, so personal needs slip. Feeling attractive requires time and a degree of selfishness. Your body no longer feels like your own; it belongs to your children. He sees you differently once you're a mother.

For many men, the shift from partner to mother is confusing. He loves you as his wife and as the mother of his children. Ideally these roles blend, but often they conflict. It can feel wrong to feel sexual attraction toward a mother-a caregiver, a nurturer, someone who breastfeeds.

This psychological barrier exists despite whatever pornography he may consume; 'hot mother' is not a common fantasy. So what can you do? Speak up. It's scary, but silence is worse.

Try saying: 'I know I don't look the same as I did and you might miss how I looked. Can we talk about that?

' Or: 'I feel like we function more for the children than for each other. Let's get us back.

' Discuss how your priorities have shifted and that feeling desirable isn't high on your to-do list, but you want to work together to return to being husband and wife, not just mother and father. cultivate a support network. Get and use babysitters. enlist friends, family, neighbors you trust to look after your children. Ask directly for what you need. If you want to lose weight but are too busy to eat well, ask for help.

He prepares healthy dinners while you handle the kids' food. He looks after the children so you can go for a walk, hit the gym, or simply take a bath. That bath might make you feel more like 'you' and less like 'mum'. Small steps can help rebuild intimacy and attraction





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