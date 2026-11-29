In the 1980s, artists like John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen sang swelling anthems about working people, family farms and factory towns. But heartland rock is also deeply political -- and often misunderstood.

Singer John Cougar Mellencamp waves to the crowd in Chillicothe, Mo. , as he arrives on stage to perform at the farmer's rally. In the 1980s, artists like John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen sang swelling anthems about working people, family farms and factory towns.

But heartland rock is also deeply political — and often misunderstood. , music journalist. Author of the new book “Won’t Back Down: Heartland Rock and the Fight for America. ”MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: In 1983, John Mellencamp released his seventh studio album and in it, the legendary anthem Pink Houses.

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CHAKRABARTI: For anyone who was around in the '80s, I bet you're already singing along. It's basically impossible not to, or at least I think so. John Mellencamp is from Indiana, and the song was inspired by a scene he witnessed on his way from Indianapolis, and he even recorded it in a farmhouse in Brownstown, Indiana.