Choosing solo parenthood after a break-up can mean grieving two losses at once. Neuroscience helps explain why letting go takes time, and what can help.

When losses come close together, there's little room to grieve each one or tell them apart.when you're not in a relationship and are over the age of 35.

This grief shows up in circumstances when you either broke up with a long-time partner or still haven't found a partner and continue to dream of family and. For many, there's an age pressure that can force the decision to"hurry up.

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" The grief comes with more than one layer. There's the grief of not being in a relationship. There's also the grief of losing the family you imagined having with a partner. Parenthood may not be the straight line you thought it would be.