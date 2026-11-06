When Everyone Can Build With AI, What Skills Will Actually Matter?

AI is making creation easier. What happens to professional identity when expertise, creative judgment, focus, and audience trust become the differentiators?

Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . Product Builder, hands on AI Developer.

Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . In case of large transformations - we loosely know the goal we want to reach.

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But we can never truly relate to the person we’ll be at the end of it. It’s like someone who spends years chasing wealth, only to realise once they have it that it was never what they cared about in the first place. Usually however, we can ask people who’ve already walked that path what life is like on the other side.

Best practices normally come from months and years of observation, now we just know what people are tryingPeople with limited software development or video editing skills can now create work that ordinary viewers struggle to tell apart from a professional job. E.g. Companies ad individuals have been able to replicate key features of established SaaS products over a weekend AI makes mass outreach easier.

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When people expect automated pitches, even a worthwhile introduction can look like spam. All of this is exciting. More of us can turn ideas into something real. The challenge is choosing what deserves our attention and creating something others care about.

AI is getting better at technical skills faster than ever - whether it’s software development, design, video editing or image creation. Building will increasingly become a life skill, not a role. Knowing how to sell. Understanding how to simplify someone’s life through coaching.

Being able to navigate the legal complexities of contracts. Having a deep understanding of consumer psychology in shopping or marketing.the best marketers are allergic to AICreative talent will play a bigger role in business. Designing great systems will always remain essential, but a greater share of the value will come from original ideas, customer insight, and creative direction.

The “what”Barely a year and a half ago, DHH he was one of the more vocal critics of vibe coding. He said it was “fun”, but not to be counted upon. Today, he runs Omarchy, a Linux distribution whose latest release was written entirely by AI agents. He has since spoken openly about how heStrong opinions drive commitment and focus.

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We cannot afford not to have one, even if we are unsure where it is headed. With so many tools within reach, it’s easy to get distracted. You can automate workflows, build tools that build more tools, and get caught up in the fun of making things work. Basically, creative procrastination.

But being able to make something is only the starting point. Good work needs a clear idea and a reason for someone to care. View original post on X This is one of those rare moments in time when each of us has the opportunity to become the best in the world at something. We just need to be focused enough to obsess over it, and vocal enough to make sure our voice cuts through the noise.

Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces .