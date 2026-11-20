Every delivery matters. While some deliveries are less urgent, others are critical. Getting them where they need to go takes a global operation working around the clock.

Every delivery matters. While some deliveries are less urgent, others are critical. Getting them where they need to go takes a global operation working around the clock.

Video by Nicely done productionsFor centuries, distance determined what resources were available to us. Today, a package can travel thousands of miles and arrive at our door in a matter of days—sometimes hours. It has become so routine that we rarely stop to consider what makes it possible. But what does it actually take to get a package from one side of the world to the other?

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Behind every delivery is a vast network of vehicles, people, and technology working together to move millions of packages around the globe. And while some packages contain things people want, others carry what they urgently need.

For instance, medicines, medical equipment, and disaster relief supplies all rely on this 24/7 global infrastructure. If a patient is waiting for urgent treatment or a community has been struck by disaster, even a short delay can have significant consequences. , this pressure is a daily reality. Its Urgent Access Program is designed to help essential supplies reach patients wherever they are, whenever they need them most.

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One of the program’s earliest success stories came on Christmas Day, when EVERSANA received an urgent call about an 18-month-old girl who had just arrived in hospital. Her parents didn’t know whether she would make it—but through rapid coordination, the treatment reached their daughter in time. A month later, a handwritten note arrived from the family, thanking the EVERSANA team for helping their daughter survive. Happy endings like these depend on more than EVERSANA alone.

To bridge the distance between its facilities and patients around the world, the organization relies on logistics providers such as FedEx to keep critical shipments moving. It’s a responsibility that plays out on an extraordinary scale. FedEx connects more than 99 percent of the world’s GDP and moves nearly 18 million packages every day, connecting shippers with recipients around the globe.

Each package is scanned multiple times throughout its journey, collectively generating around two petabytes of data a day—what FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam describes as the “fuel for everything we’re doing. ” For healthcare shipments such as EVERSANA’s, specialist teams can use this visibility to step in when necessary—from helping a package make its next flight, to ensuring temperature-sensitive treatments remain within the required range.

Because when the contents of a package matter this much, so does every stage of its journey. As Walter Kirkerminde, Senior Manager of Sort Operations at FedEx, puts it: “In some cases, to be frank, it is life . ” Behind every order is a warehouse working at full speed – receiving, picking, packing and dispatching with precisionThe challenge becomes greater still when the usual routes are disrupted.

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Earthquakes, hurricanes, and conflict can damage roads, bridges, and airports at precisely the moment the need for emergency care intensifies. In these situations, getting help where it’s needed means finding ways through an infrastructure that might be under enormous strain. FedEx works with disaster-response organizations to navigate these obstacles, helping connect medical teams with the resources they need to provide relief.

“Speed saves lives,” summarizes Brian Scheel, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at International Medical Corps. “The faster we can be on the ground, the faster we can start providing truly life-saving care. ”Photograph by Nicely Done ProductionsPhotograph by Nicely Done Productions It’s easy to overlook the scale and complexity of global logistics when everything works as it should. But some journeys reveal just how much individuals and communities depend on the connections we rarely see.

Whether it’s a treatment destined for a single patient or supplies bound for a country in crisis, these deliveries are part of a global network that has become fundamental to how the world functions.

“If FedEx were to disappear tomorrow, the world would come to a halt,” acknowledges Subramaniam. Yet, for all its global scale, the importance of this network ultimately comes down to something much more personal: being there for people in need, when every second counts.